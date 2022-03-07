Skip to main content
Harry Kane Passes Thierry Henry on Premier League Scoring List in Tottenham Rout

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham stayed in the race for the English Premier League top four after a 5-0 hammering of an Everton side which is in grave relegation danger after a gutless showing on Monday.

Spurs have been inconsistent in recent weeks but showed their best as, after Michael Keane's own goal put them ahead early on, they ran riot. Harry Kane scored twice and Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon also netted.

It was another Kane masterclass, with his second goal a particular highlight, and he took his tally to 14 goals in 15 games against Everton. With 176 career Premier League goals, he passed Thierry Henry on the league's all-time scoring list and pulled within one of Frank Lampard, who is now Everton's manager.

This was as bad a performance as the Toffees have put in this season and there has been no bounce under Lampard, with a fourth loss in five league games since he took over.

There is little doubt that they are involved in a relegation dogfight as they are just a point above 18th-placed Burnley, though they do have a game in hand.

Spurs equalled their best ever Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will have real belief that they can gate-crash the Champions League qualification places.

Antonio Conte’s men, although still in seventh, are three points behind Arsenal and firmly in the race ahead of a crunch visit to Manchester United next week.

The problem is you never know what you are going to get with Spurs in recent weeks as they followed a win at Manchester City with embarrassing defeats at Burnley and Middlesbrough.

But it was clear from early on that this was going to be a good night as they took early control of the game.

They went ahead in the 14th minute as Ryan Sessegnon was set free down the left and his cross was put through his own net by Keane, who scored a second own goal in three appearances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Three minutes later, Kane found Dejan Kulusevski, who played in Son. The South Korean was grateful to see a weak shot squirm in through goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's body.

Matt Doherty played an exquisite first-time pass to Kane, who raced through on goal and finished clinically past his England teammate Pickford in the 37th for 3-0.

The break did not stop Spurs’ momentum. Just 41 seconds into the second half it was 4-0.

Son passed to Kulusevski and the Swede bagged a second assist by cutting back to Reguilon, who scored with his first touch having come on at halftime.

Spurs were not showing mercy, and moments after Eric Dier headed against the crossbar, Kane made it five with the goal of the night.

It was a great ball over the top by Doherty to pick out Kane, who found the bottom corner with a superb first-time volley.

