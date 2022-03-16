Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Watch: U.S.’s Gio Reyna Assists on Key Goal for Dortmund in Bundesliga Title Race

It didn’t take Gio Reyna long to make an impact upon his return from injury as the Borussia Dortmund winger set up the match-winner against Mainz on Wednesday.

After returning from a three-week injury layoff Sunday in a 1–0 win over Arminia, Reyna came off the bench in the 69th minute against Mainz. With Dortmund tied in a goalless deadlock in the 87th minute, Reyna stepped up to take a free kick and found Axel Witsel at the back post for what wound up being the game-winning goal.

The moment could prove to be an important one for Borussia Dortmund. After league-leading Bayern Munich dropped points over the weekend with a 1–1 draw, Dortmund has cut the defending champion’s lead atop the Bundesliga to four points with eight matches left, including a trip to Bayern on April 23. 

The assist is also a promising sign for Reyna and U.S. men’s national team fans. It was his first goal contribution since August after the 19-year-old missed five months due to a hamstring injury suffered in World Cup qualifying. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Following Dortmund’s trip to Köln this weekend, Reyna is expected to join the USMNT for its final round of World Cup qualifiers, starting with its March 24 trip to face Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. Gregg Berhalter’s roster will be revealed on Thursday evening.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Daniil Medvedev of Russia
Tennis

Medvedev May Have tp Denounce Putin to Avoid Wimbledon Ban

The world’s No. 1 player said he wants to “promote peace” regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By Madison Williams
Kurt Zouma will be prosecuted for abusing a cat
Soccer

West Ham’s Zouma to Be Prosecuted for Animal Abuse

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took Zouma’s two pet cats into care after footage of the abuse surfaced on social media last month.

By Associated Press
Joe Flacco looks on before a game.
NFL

Report: Joe Flacco Agrees to One-Year Deal With Jets

The veteran quarterback is back in New York for the third time in his career.

By Zach Koons
Baylor’s James Akinjo dribbles vs. Oklahoma
Play
NCAA Betting

Which March Madness No. 1 Seed Should You Bet Against?

Predicting when and why the first top seed will fall in the men’s NCAA Tournament.

By Kyle Wood
LSU coach Will Wade
College Basketball

Will Wade’s Firing from LSU Will Impact Recruiting

The sentiment among top tier recruits connected to LSU was that Wade was the draw.

By Jason Jordan
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91)
NFL

Report: Raiders Trade Yannick Ngakoue to Colts

The player for player deal involves trading Rock Ya-Sin to Las Vegas.

By Madison Williams
Kenny Payne talks to Kentucky players as an assistant coach.
College Basketball

Sources: Louisville to Name Kenny Payne Head Coach

The Cardinals have decided on a familiar face to take over the men’s basketball team.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jul 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; American League outfielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays greets infielder Matt Chapman (26) of the Oakland Athletics before the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby at Progressive Field.
Play
MLB

Here Come the Blue Jays, the AL’s Most Delightful Juggernaut

Matt Chapman is a magical defender, a capable hitter and the latest upgrade for this wonderfully scary team.

By Emma Baccellieri