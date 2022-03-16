Skip to main content
St. Louis City SC Signs Borussia Dortmund Goalkeeper Roman Bürki

St. Louis City SC has announced the signing of Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki to a three-year contract.

Bürki, 31, will join St. Louis City at the end of the Bundesliga season. St. Louis City, meanwhile, will enter MLS as an expansion team in the 2023 season. 

The Swiss international has made 30 international appearances while making more than 230 appearances for Dortmund since joining the club from Freiburg in 2015. Bürki arrives with plenty of UEFA Champions League experience, having made 36 career appearances, along with winning two DFB-Pokal trophies. 

“We’re delighted to have a top international goalkeeper like Roman joining St. Louis City SC,” St. Louis City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “His international experience will be a huge benefit for our club. He’s a player that has proven himself throughout his career and has played on the biggest stages in world football like the European Champions League. 

“He will play an important role on our roster by providing leadership to our young and exciting team. As a former goalkeeper myself, I know how important it is to have a leader on and off the field and we have found that in Roman.”

Bürki joins FC Köln midfielder Tomáš Ostrák, Bosnian defender Selmir Pidro and Hoffenheim striker Klauss, who was signed as the club’s first Designated Player, on the roster. 

In January, St. Louis City announced former New York Red Bulls assistant Bradley Carnell as its first head coach. The club’s 22,500-capacity Centene Stadium is currently under construction. 

