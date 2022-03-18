Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Russia Loses Bid to Freeze Ban From World Cup Qualifying, Won’t Face Poland in Qualifier

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Russia’s request to freeze a FIFA ban on its soccer teams ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifying playoffs was denied Friday.

FIFA said the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed the Russian soccer federation’s bid for an urgent interim ruling to freeze the ban pending a full appeal, which could come within weeks.

The CAS decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

The latest ruling follows a similar CAS refusal on Tuesday to freeze UEFA’s ban on Russian national and club teams in European soccer.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Russian athletes have been banned from competing in multiple sports because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian athletes have also been banned because their country has been an ally of Russia.

The Russian soccer federation could still get the FIFA ban overturned before another round of international games in early June. A Russian victory at CAS could then force this month’s playoffs to be replayed.

Ukraine is also in the World Cup playoffs, and its scheduled game on Thursday against Scotland was postponed by FIFA until June. Ukraine or Scotland will advance to face either Wales or Austria—who play in Cardiff next week—with a place at this year’s World Cup in Qatar at stake.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

LSU guard Brandon Murray (0) goes to the basket to shoot past Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) and guard Amari Davis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Play
NCAA Betting

Against the Spread Bets for Friday’s First-Round March Madness Games

Our experts provide their against the spread bets for all 16 first-round games Friday.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt
Duke’s Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero look dejected on the bench
Play
College Basketball

Duke Must Find Answers to Send Coach K Out on Top

Multiple stumbles of late have lowered March expectations, with precious time to get back into form for a deep run.

By Jeremy Woo
uefacl
Soccer

Champions League Quarterfinal Draw: Chelsea to Face Real Madrid

The defending European champions will take on the all-time champions in the quarterfinal.

By Andrew Gastelum
mmqb-big-board-update-hutchinson-wilson-gardner
NFL

2022 Draft Prospect Rankings: Top 100 Big Board 1.0

We’ve shaken things up after the combine, so here’s our latest look at how the 100 best players stack up.

By Kevin Hanson
USATSI_17886056
College Basketball

Women’s Tourney Begins, While Some Men’s March Trips Are Already Over

FGCU is one of our NCAA women’s tournament openers to watch, while we recap the set of upsets from Day 1 of the men’s draw.

By Ben Pickman
Kentucky coach John Calipari
Play
Extra Mustard

Kentucky Fans Melt Down Online After Loss to Saint Peter’s

The Wildcats couldn’t overcome the No. 15 seed Peacocks on Thursday.

By Dan Lyons
Saint Peter’s Daryl Banks III
Play
College Basketball

Saint Peter’s Shows Magic of March in Conquering Kentucky

For one day, a tiny Jesuit school in New Jersey was better than one of college basketball’s ultimate bluebloods.

By Kevin Sweeney
davante-adams-packers-injury
NFL

Raiders’ Derek Carr Reunites With Davante Adams After Trade

The Las Vegas quarterback and Adams played together at Fresno State in 2013.

By Wilton Jackson