The path to the Champions League final is now set.

Several intriguing matchups are now locked in, highlighted by defending champion Chelsea against 13-time winner Real Madrid. The winner of that fixture will face the winner of Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, 2020 champion Bayern Munich is set to face upstart Villarreal with the winner on course to face the winner of Benfica vs. 2019 winner Liverpool.

The Champions League final was moved to Paris’s Stade de France from St. Petersburg last month following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here is the full draw below.

Quarterfinal first leg April 5/6 (April 12/13 second leg)

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid

Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich

Benfica vs. Liverpool

Semifinal first leg April (May 3/4 second leg)

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea or Real Madrid

Benfica or Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich or Villarreal

