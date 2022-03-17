Borussia Dortmund is expecting star forward Erling Haaland to sign with Manchester City in a deal that would make him the Premier League’s highest-paid player, according to The Times.

The Times reported that Haaland’s representatives have reportedly held talks with Manchester City officials over a wage package worth more than £500,000-a-week.

While Haaland’s contract at Dortmund runs through June 2024, he is understood to have a €75 million euro ($98.6 million) release clause. German outlet Bild also reported that Haaland’s father, former Man City player Alf-Inge Haaland, is expected to collect a €30 million euro commission fee on a purported transfer, while agent Mino Raiola, is set to earn a €40 million euro commission.

The 21-year-old forward has also been been linked with a move to Real Madrid along with Barcelona and Manchester United. However, Spanish outlet Marca reported that Haaland must lower his wage demands for Real Madrid to have a chance at signing him. The Spanish giants are also reportedly pursuing PSG forward Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer when his contract runs out this summer.

After scoring a career-high 41 goals in all competitions last year, Haaland has struggled to stay fit this season while recording 23 goals in 22 games. Haaland also scored five goals for Norway during its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in the fall, although the country missed out on securing a place in Qatar.

While Man City has not struggled for goals this season, the club does not have a goalscorer in the Premier League’s top five and has rotated players at the No. 9 position throughout the year. Last summer, pursued Tottenham’s Harry Kane but the transfer failed to materialize.

