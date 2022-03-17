Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Report: Borussia Dortmund Expects Erling Haaland to Sign With Man City

Borussia Dortmund is expecting star forward Erling Haaland to sign with Manchester City in a deal that would make him the Premier League’s highest-paid player, according to The Times

The Times reported that Haaland’s representatives have reportedly held talks with Manchester City officials over a wage package worth more than £500,000-a-week.

While Haaland’s contract at Dortmund runs through June 2024, he is understood to have a €75 million euro ($98.6 million) release clause. German outlet Bild also reported that Haaland’s father, former Man City player Alf-Inge Haaland, is expected to collect a €30 million euro commission fee on a purported transfer, while agent Mino Raiola, is set to earn a €40 million euro commission. 

The 21-year-old forward has also been been linked with a move to Real Madrid along with Barcelona and Manchester United. However, Spanish outlet Marca reported that Haaland must lower his wage demands for Real Madrid to have a chance at signing him. The Spanish giants are also reportedly pursuing PSG forward Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer when his contract runs out this summer. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After scoring a career-high 41 goals in all competitions last year, Haaland has struggled to stay fit this season while recording 23 goals in 22 games. Haaland also scored five goals for Norway during its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in the fall, although the country missed out on securing a place in Qatar. 

While Man City has not struggled for goals this season, the club does not have a goalscorer in the Premier League’s top five and has rotated players at the No. 9 position throughout the year. Last summer, pursued Tottenham’s Harry Kane but the transfer failed to materialize. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

AP22076748617391 (1)
College Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga Up 35–33 vs. No. 16 Georgia State After Poor First Half

The Bulldogs are on the ropes early in Portland.

By Jelani Scott
Connor Crabtree attempts jumper in Thursday’s upset of Iowa.
College Basketball

No. 12 Seed Richmond Upsets No. 5 Iowa in Buffalo

The Atlantic-10 tournament champion stayed hot, knocking off the Big Ten champions in a monumental first round upset.

By Mike McDaniel
A golf ball on the course
College

NTSB: 13-Year-Old Drove Truck in Deadly College Golf Team Crash

Nine people, including six students and a coach from the University of the Southwest’s golf teams, were killed in Tuesday’s crash.

By Associated Press
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) catches a pass as Rams defensive back Darious Williams (11) defends.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Allen Robinson Signs With Rams

Adding the veteran WR might be good news for Matthew Stafford, but it might cut into Cooper Kupp's fantasy value.

By Michael Fabiano
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen
Racing

Red Bull Drivers Critical About New Season of ‘Drive to Survive’

Max Verstappen will not be participating in the Netflix show, and teammate Sergio Perez plans to do less with the crew, avoiding it if possible.

By Madeline Coleman
dCOVpinetree_H_Text_No Logo
Golf

On July Fourth, a Truck Overturned on a Golf Course, With Two Dead Bodies Inside...

Gene Siller was the one who investigated. Because that’s where his path took him.

By Brian Burnsed
Member Exclusive
baker mayfield
Play
NFL

Source: Browns Will Not Accommodate Baker Mayfield's Trade Request

The former No. 1 overall pick has made it clear he wants out of Cleveland—but the Browns aren't too keen on the idea.

By Nick Selbe