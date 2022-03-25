Skip to main content
Daily Cover: For The USMNT, This Is It
Gio Reyna Dazzles With Slaloming Dribble vs. Mexico

Gio Reyna hadn’t appeared in a 2022 World Cup qualifier for the U.S. men’s national team since the first one back in September, but he made sure to mark his return with authority.

Reyna delivered a slaloming dribble from his own third to Mexico’s, weaving between defenders on one of the highlight-reel plays of the U.S.’s 0–0 draw at Estadio Azteca Thursday night. The point inches the U.S. closer to the World Cup, and having a healthy Reyna back and performing adds a bit more sauce to the U.S.’s approach. 

Reyna dodged a pair of challenges when he began his 77th-minute run before spitting a couple more defenders as he crossed the midfield line. He dodged another two before ultimately losing possession.

Reyna should have had an assist on the night as well. After Kellyn Acosta had played him in down the right-hand side, Reyna hit a first-time cross for Jordan Pefok, who was staring at a gaping goal. The striker, who is the leading scorer in the Swiss top flight, completely shanked his opportunity, though, somehow pulling the chance back from behind where Reyna had initially crossed, much to the Dortmund winger’s disbelief.

Nevertheless, the U.S. will be happy to have Reyna back in the fold, and it might need him to go for longer than the 30 minutes he played come Sunday night in Orlando. With Tim Weah out suspended and Brenden Aaronson out of camp with a knee injury, the U.S. is a bit thinned out on the wing, presenting an opportunity for Reyna, who missed five months after being hurt in that first qualifier, to step up. 

Jordan Morris, who came off the bench as a late substitute for Christian Pulisic, and Paul Arriola are among the other options for coach Gregg Berhalter.

