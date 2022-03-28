Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Report: Roman Abramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning After Peace Talks in Ukraine

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and multiple Ukrainian peace negotiators reportedly suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month, according to the Wall Street Journal

Per the report, the group blamed the alleged poisoning on hardliners from Moscow who don’t want the war in Ukraine to end. The Russian oligarch and the peace negotiators’ symptoms reportedly included skin peeling on the face and hands along with red, teary eyes.

Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators, who included Crimean lawmaker Rustem Umerov, have since recovered and their lives are not in danger, according to The IndependentBellingcat, an investigative news outlet, said that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks on March 3 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning from chemical weapons.

Russia invaded Ukraine just over a month ago, and the conflict has continued ever since. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said he was willing to discuss his country’s neutrality in order to end the war “without delay,” per NBC

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

But in a video address Sunday, Zelensky said he would not sacrifice his country’s territorial integrity ahead of a new round of peace talks with Russia set to take place this week in Turkey.

Last month, the British government froze Abramovich’s assests, including Chelsea, after he was sanctioned due to his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Abramovich is currently in the process of trying to sell the club

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Stefanski Expects Quick Resolution to Mayfield Situation

The Browns and their former franchise quarterback have been looking for a trade partner.

By Mike McDaniel
Booker T hugs his brother Stevie Ray
Play
Wrestling

Booker T Returns to the Ring As Part of a Hectic Weekend

His busy ‘WrestleMania’ weekend also includes inducting his wife, Sharmell, into the WWE Hall of Fame.

By Justin Barrasso
LeBron James (6) and Russell Westbrook (0) playing for the Lakers.
Play
NBA

Lakers Social Media Team Has Some Explaining to Do

Kenny Beecham’s investigation found a fascinating trend.

By Mike McDaniel
Jaden Rashada
Play
College Football

Elite QB Recruit Jaden Rashada Opens up on Oregon, Miami, Ole Miss and More

California native wows in Texas 7-on-7 event as programs coast to coast court a commitment

By John Garcia Jr.
Christian Eriksen has returned for Denmark
Soccer

Eriksen to Captain Denmark in Return to Site of His Cardiac Arrest

Christian Eriksen and Denmark will host Serbia at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, where the midfield star collapsed during the Euros.

By Associated Press
FILE - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gestures as he walks off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 27-0. The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.
Play
Fantasy

Russell Wilson, Ronald Jones Are Free-Agency Period Fantasy Winners

On their new teams, these players are on the winning end of a fantasy boost.

By Michael Fabiano
robert-williams-celtics
Play
NBA

Report: Celtics Fear Robert Williams Suffered Torn Meniscus

Boston’s center was enjoying a breakout season in 2021-22.

By Michael Shapiro
Christian Pulisic doing “The Worm” after scoring.
Play
Extra Mustard

Pulisic Explains Why He Did ‘The Worm’ After Goal vs. Panama

After his second goal of the day, the USMNT star busted out the classic dance move for a touching reason.

By Joseph Salvador