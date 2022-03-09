Roman Abramovich has reportedly received multiple bids for Chelsea, although none have yet to reach the owner’s £3 billion ($3.9 billion) valuation, according to ESPN.

The Russian oligarch bought Chelsea for nearly $190 million in 2003 from British businessman Ken Bates. Abramovich has also reportedly turned down offers of £2.2 billion for the club in the past, but external pressure amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw Abramovich declare his intention to sell the club last week.

The sale is being managed by New York merchant bank Raine Group with a deadline of March 15 to submit offers.

“The sale of the club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process,” Abramovich said in a March 2 statement. “I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and club.”

Among the interested parties is Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers part-owner Todd Boehly, who teamed up with Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss to make an undisclosed bid. Boehly recently and unsuccessfully tried to by the NWSL champion Washington Spirit.

ESPN reported that private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners, which counts Oakland A’s executive vice president Billy Beane as an advisor, is considering a bid. Turkish billionaire Muhsin Bayrak also confirmed to Turkish media that he has made an offer of less than £2.5 billion for the club.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is also preparing to make a bid, while further ties to bids from the U.S. include speculation surrounding Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Josh Harris and the Chicago Cubs’ stewarts, the Ricketts family. MMA star Conor McGregor also expressed his interest in buying the club, although he is not considered to be making a serious play.

Another potential buyer mentioned is British developer Nick Candy, whose spokesperson told ESPN he is “actively exploring a number of options.” His potential offer is reportedly at £2.5 billion.

Under Abramovich’s ownership, Chelsea has won two Champions League trophies, five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, four Women’s Super League titles and three Women’s FA Cups.

