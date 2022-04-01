The 2022 World Cup draw took place on Friday, so the United States Men’s National Team’s schedule and group stage opponents are now official.

The United States were placed in Group B in the third slot. The other three teams in their group are England, Iran and either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine based on the outcome of their European playoff ahead of the World Cup. The USMNT will face the winner of that playoff first.

The highlight of the United States’s schedule is their second match against England, taking place the day after Thanksgiving.

The USMNT will need to place in the top two out of Group B in order to advance to the Round of 16. From there, they will compete to advance to the quarterfinals, semifinals and eventually the final match.

The times for each individual match have not been released yet. Here is the USMNT’s official schedule for the Round of 32:

Monday, Nov. 21: USMNT vs. Winner of Scotland/Wales/Ukraine playoff

Friday, Nov. 25: USMNT vs. England

Tuesday, Nov. 29: USMNT vs. Iran

Here is the potential schedule for the United States if they advance to the Round of 16 and beyond. All times are ET:

Saturday, Dec. 3:Round of 16, Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (11 a.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 4

Round of 16, Match 52: Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (3 p.m.)



Friday, Dec. 9:

Quarterfinals, Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (3 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 10

Quarterfinals, Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (3 p.m.)



The 2022 World Cup semifinals will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 14. The third place match takes place on Saturday, Dec. 17, while the World Cup Final will be played on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.

