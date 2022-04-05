Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
Champions League Giants Must Guard Against Looking Ahead
Champions League Giants Must Guard Against Looking Ahead

Wayne Rooney: Better for Paul Pogba ‘to Move on’ From Manchester United

This summer, Manchester United is facing the possibility of watching star midfielder Paul Pogba leave Old Trafford on a free transfer for the second time in his career. Club legend Wayne Rooney said he thinks it might be what’s best for everyone involved.

After leaving United for Juventus in 2012, Pogba returned to Manchester in the summer of 2016 in a £89 million ($116.4 million at the time) move that made him the world’s most expensive transfer at the time. 

While the 29-year-old is still the club’s most expensive signing ever, Pogba’s second stint at the club has been widely viewed as far from successful. The French international has won as many trophies with France (2018 World Cup, 2020–21 UEFA Nations League) as at United (2017 Europa League and League Cup)—something Rooney alluded to.

“I think it’s got to a point where it’s probably better for him to move on,” Rooney told Sky Sports. “If Paul is honest with himself, he probably hasn’t had the impact he’d have liked since he returned to Manchester United. I watch him for France and he’s a completely different player. The ability, vision and control of the game is always there for France. 

“It hasn’t quite worked at United for him, and there’s a few players they need to let go of. There hasn’t been a settled manager there since Sir Alex Ferguson so I think whoever comes in, they need to give them time to build relationships with players.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Rooney is currently the manager at Championship side Derby County, a club that is currently in the relegation zone after being deducted a total of 21 points this season for financial mismanagement. During his career at Manchester United, the striker scored 183 goals while also winning five Premier League trophies and one Champions League title.

Rooney, 36, also said last week that he has ambitions to one day manage at Manchester United, which is currently conducting a search for a permanent manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s dismissal. Ralf Rangnick is guiding the team in the interim before transitioning to a consultancy role.

Meanwhile, Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to PSG along with Real Madrid and Juventus this summer. The midfielder is expected to once again play a major role with the French national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Magic Johnson speaks before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Extra Mustard

Magic Johnson Blames LeBron for Lakers Not Signing DeRozan

He said that if Los Angeles hadn’t traded for Westbrook and signed DeRozan instead, the Lakers would be playing in the Western Conference championship.

By Joseph Salvador
Tiger Woods smiling with his caddie, Joe LaCava, while hitting balls on the driving range.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: Tiger Woods Hits Ball Picker During Range Session

The pros really are just like the rest of us.

By Zach Koons
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson, right, gets a low-five from teammate Marcell Ozuna (20) as he celebrates a first-inning home run during a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at CoolToday Park, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in North Port, Fla.
Play
Betting

NL Pennant, Division Future Odds: NL East Will be Tight

The Dodgers, Braves and Brewers are the betting favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the NL divisions in 2022.

By Jennifer Piacenti
NCAA president Mark Emmert speaks with reporters at a press conference during the Final Four.
Play
Extra Mustard

Social Media Reacts to Emmert’s ‘Kansas City Jayhawks’ Blunder

The NCAA president’s gaffe went viral after Monday’s championship game.

By Zach Koons
Blake Bortles throws a pass for the Packers.
Play
NFL

Report: Bortles’s Request for Saints to Release Him Granted

He just signed with New Orleans in December but is now reportedly looking for a new team.

By Joseph Salvador
Kansas celebrating the 2022 national championship.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch Kansas’ Locker Room Celebration After Championship Game

Someone should get coach a rain coat.

By Joseph Salvador
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Golden State Warriors forwards Otto Porter Jr., left, and Draymond Green (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Play
Betting

Hawks-Raptors, Grizzlies-Jazz Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Spread, over/under and props bets for Tuesday’s Hawks-Raptors and Grizzlies-Jazz matchups.

By Kyle Wood
bill-raftery
Play
Extra Mustard

Let’s Tip Our Caps to the Legendary Bill Raftery

His versatility was on full display during the Kansas–North Carolina title game

By Jimmy Traina