Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
Champions League Giants Must Guard Against Looking Ahead
Champions League Giants Must Guard Against Looking Ahead

Watch: Karim Benzema Scores Second Straight Champions League Hat Trick for Real Madrid

With no Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to take the Champions League quarterfinal spotlight, Karim Benzema is basking in the glory with back-to-back hat tricks. 

The Real Madrid star already stole the show in the Champions League round of 16 with his 17-minute hat trick against powerhouse PSG. In the final half hour of the second leg, Benzema singlehandedly erased a 2–0 aggregate deficit to send Messi & Co. crashing out of the Champions League. 

On Wednesday against Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg, Benzema picked up where he left off with three goals for Real over the course of 25 minutes. 

The French international opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge in the 21st minute with his laser header off of Vinicius Junior’s cross—a goal that was remarkable for the fact that Benzema headed the ball from distance, just inside the line designating the penalty area. 

Just three minutes later, Benzema doubled Real’s lead over the defending European champion with another header. Luka Modrić picked Benzema’s run out with a perfectly lofted ball and the forward made no mistake to adjust his balance and direct the ball back across goal.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

However, Chelsea was able to pull a goal back thanks to Kai Havertz’s 40th-minute header to cut Real’s lead in half heading into the break, and Benzema missed what would have been his third goal of the half, pushing his close-range chance wide of the mark.

But Benzema wouldn’t have to wait long to secure his hat trick. In the 46th minute, Chelsea keeper Édouard Mendy misplayed a seemingly easy ball as he tried to find Antonio Rüdiger. Benzema pounced on the mistake and was as clinical as ever, coolly finishing past a sliding Mendy to extend the lead to 3–1. 

The three goals give Benzema 11 in this season’s Champions League—trailing only Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (12)—and 82 for his career, which is fourth most all-time (Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski).

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jimbo Fisher on the sidelines for a Texas A&M game.
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Defends Texas A&M After Being Called ‘Villain’

The Aggies coach said he doesn’t plan on changing his recruiting methods.

By Daniel Chavkin
Celtics center Robert Williams dunks the ball with two hands during a game.
NBA

Celtics’ Udoka Not Expecting Williams to Return For Start of Playoffs

The fourth-year center hasn’t exactly been ruled out either.

By Zach Koons
LeBron James playing for the Lakers.
Play
NBA

LeBron Names NBA Stars He Would Most Like to Play With

The Lakers star named one current player and a few all-time greats.

By Joseph Salvador
Dick Vitale speaks with the media
Play
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Doesn’t Think Kansas’ NCAA Title Will Be Vacated

The College Basketball analyst thinks the investigation has gone on too long for the 2022 Jayhawks team to be included.

By Daniel Chavkin
NCAA logo seen on a microphone
College

22 FBS-Level Schools Plan to Give Athletes Academic Bonus Payments

Nine of the schools are in the SEC, the richest conference in the country.

By Madison Williams
davies-alph
Play
Soccer

Alphonso Davies Returns From COVID-19-Related Heart Condition

The Canadian international had not played for Bayern Munich since mid-December.

By Andrew Gastelum
Mar 17, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball against Saint Peter's Peacocks forward Oumar Diahame (24) during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
College Basketball

Kentucky Guard TyTy Washington Declares For NBA Draft

The freshman earned second-team All-SEC honors last season.

By Wilton Jackson
Sergino Dest and the USMNT face El Salvador
Play
Soccer

USMNT’s June Includes Return to El Salvador

The U.S. has learned its schedule for the Concacaf Nations League group stage, which doubles as part of the team’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

By Brian Straus