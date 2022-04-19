Skip to main content
Soccer

Liverpool Fans Honor Cristiano Ronaldo Following Newborn Son’s Death

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez announced on Monday that their newborn son had died.

During Tuesday’s big match between Manchester United, Ronaldo’s team, and Liverpool, the fans at Anfield offered support for Ronaldo and his family amid their tragedy with a minute’s applause in the eighth minute (between 7:00 and 7:59), as Ronaldo sports No. 7 on his jersey.

The crowd erupted in the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” an anthem for Liverpool, with fans clapping throughout. The fans looked past the rivalry during this moment to support one of soccer’s greatest during a time of sadness.

Play continued on the field during the song. The singing lasted about a full minute.

Liverpool FC commented on Ronaldo’s message about his son’s death on Monday.

“All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family,” the tweet said, followed by a heart emoji.

Ronaldo was not present at Tuesday’s match following the news, and the team had previously announced that he would not be playing in the match.

The soccer great has five children. His fifth child, a girl, is the twin to the newborn son who tragically passed away.

