Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema Misses Two Penalties in Seven Minutes vs. Osasuna

Karim Benzema has missed four penalties this season—and two of them came within seven minutes of each other Wednesday. 

Real Madrid won its fourth straight league match with a 3–1 win at Osasuna to extend its La Liga lead to 17 points, but it mostly did so without the precision of Benzema. 

After a handball in the penalty area in the 51st minute, Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera guessed correctly, diving to his right and stopping Benzema’s chance.

In the 59th minute, after Rodrygo forced another penalty, Benzema failed to double the Real lead for the second time. Pointing in the opposite direction, Herrera dove low and to his right in a save that was almost identical to the first. 

Wednesday was only the second time in the last 11 games that Benzema had been held without a goal. During that same stretch, the French international has scored 15 goals, including two consecutive Champions League hat tricks.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, Benzema’s 17-minute hat trick turned around a 2–0 aggregate deficit to send PSG spiraling out of the Champions League

The 34-year-old forward followed that up with a 25-minute hat trick against Chelsea in the first leg of the quarterfinal, and added the extra-time winner in the second leg. 

Next up for Benzema and Real will be a trip to Manchester City on Tuesday in the Champions League semifinal first leg. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19)
NFL

Amari Cooper Was ‘Happy’ With Deshaun Watson Joining Browns

The wide receiver said some of his former teammates texted him saying he was “lucky” to be playing with the quarterback.

By Madison Williams
Red Wings zamboni driver Al Sobotka swings an octopus around prior to the game against the Canadiens.
Play
NHL

Red Wings Zamboni Driver Fired for Urinating in a Drain

He is suing the team for discriminating against him on the basis of age and disability.

By Joseph Salvador
Parker Lewis kicks a field goal for USC.
Extra Mustard

USC Kicker Takes Shot at Trojans During Ohio State Visit

Parker Lewis was impressed by the attendance at the Buckeyes’ spring game.

By Daniel Chavkin
The USMNT will face Morocco in Cincinnati
Play
Soccer

USMNT to Face World Cup-Bound Morocco in June Friendly

The U.S. will face the African side in Cincinnati as the first of its six pre-World Cup matches.

By Brian Straus
Tshiebwe-kentucky-return-nil
Play
College Basketball

Tshiebwe’s Kentucky Return Shows What NIL Is All About

The Wildcats star, who is the first national POY to stay in school in more than a decade, will reportedly earn $2 million in NIL deals.

By Pat Forde
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Kevin Durant (7) react after a play against the Boston Celtics
Play
Extra Mustard

Kevin Durant Explains Why Celtics Fans Resent Kyrie Irving

The Nets forward said fans often despise their former players because they once were so invested in that player’s career and success.

By Madison Williams
Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) carries the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Play
College Basketball

Duke Forward Paolo Banchero Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

“It has always been a dream of mine to play at Duke... and play in the NBA. Duke has prepared me for that on and off the court."

By Wilton Jackson
Adrian Wojnarowski
Play
Extra Mustard

Woj Drops a Truth Bomb About Legalized Betting Impact on Fan Behavior

In-game betting is only going to make fans more unruly at sporting events.

By Jimmy Traina