Hope Solo Requests Postponement of HoF Induction Ceremony

Hope Solo announced Friday she has requested a postponement of her induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame as she plans to enter an in-patient treatment program to address her “challenges with alcohol.”

Solo, who was scheduled to be inducted May 21, shared the news in a statement on social media. The former U.S. women’s national team star is currently facing multiple charges, including misdemeanor child abuse, after authorities in Winston-Salem, N.C., arrested her March 31 for operating a vehicle while impaired as her two children sat in the back seat.

“I have contacted the Hall of Fame and respectfully requested a postponement of my Hall of Fame induction ceremony to 2023,” Solo stated. “I will be voluntarily entering an in-patient alcohol treatment program to address my challenges with alcohol. At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family: I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision.”

Solo, 40, was taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center following her arrest and subsequently released after processing. Shortly after her release, Solo’s lawyer Rich Nichols issued a statement confirming the soccer star was home with family before attempting to set the record straight on the situation.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” Nichols wrote.

Solo followed the statement with one of her own April 2. The former goalkeeper thanked supporters for their well-wishes before acknowledging the facts of her ongoing case will be revealed “in due time.”

“For those who have reached out showing love and support, thank you,” Solo said. “Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present every day giving them the best life possible. We will be able to share the facts in due time.”

