Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Surprise Champions League Semifinalist Villarreal Continues Toppling European Giants
Surprise Champions League Semifinalist Villarreal Continues Toppling European Giants

Rangnick Becomes Austria Manager, Will Stay Man United Consultant

VIENNA (AP) — Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick was appointed Friday as coach of the Austrian national team.

Rangnick will start working with Austria in late May ahead of a Nations League game against Croatia on June 3, the Austrian soccer federation said. That is shortly after United's last scheduled game of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace on May 22.

Austria said he has agreed to a two-year deal with an automatic two-year extension through the 2026 World Cup if Austria qualifies for the 2024 European Championship.

“It is an honor for me to take up the position as head coach,” Rangnick said in a statement, adding he looked forward to taking “a young, success-hungry team” to the European Championship.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Rangnick said Thursday that he planned to continue in a role with United as a consultant when Erik ten Hag arrives as manager at the end of the season and that the arrangement would “would leave space for another job.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

NJPW's Kazuchika Okada delivers a lariat
Play
Wrestling

One Big Question Looms Over Okada’s Return to the U.S.

His match in Washington, D.C., next month will be his first on U.S. soil since November. But will he still be champion?

By Justin Barrasso
SI883_TK1_00086.JPG
Racing

Photos: Portraits of Indy 500 Drivers

Check out our portraits of Indy 500 drivers - Takuma Sato 2017 Indianapolis 500 Winner, Two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso, and the 2016 Indianapolis 500 Winner Alexander Rossi!

By SI Staff
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11)
Play
NFL

A.J. Brown Shares Offer He Received From Titans Before Trade

The star receiver signed an extension with Philadelphia and will earn around $25 million annually.

By Madison Williams
nfl-draft
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Draft Broadcasts Return to Their Boring, Predictable Place

It's time for ESPN and NFL Network to spice up their NFL draft coverage.

By Jimmy Traina
Latoya Shauntay Snell-100 influentail
Lifestyle

Latoya Shauntay Snell Isn’t Running for You, or Anyone Else

How the “Running Fat Chef” creator reclaimed her relationship with her body through candidness, vulnerability, and never, ever backing down.

By Naya Samuel
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2)
College Basketball

Miami’s Isaiah Wong Threatens Transfer Over NIL Compensation

The guard declared for the NBA draft earlier this week, and he must enter the transfer portal by Sunday’s deadline if he wants to play for another college program.

By Madison Williams
Jim Ratcliffe has launched a bit to buy Chelsea
Soccer

British Billionaire Launches Late, Record Bid to Buy Chelsea

Jim Ratcliffe’s $5.3 billion offer would be the highest price ever paid for a sports team.

By Associated Press
MLB Baseball: Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Tuesday - Game Action Yankee Stadium 4/12/2022
Play
MLB

Inside Anthony Rizzo’s Resurgence With the Yankees

He never thought he would leave the Cubs. But he’s loving it (and slugging it!) in New York.

By Stephanie Apstein