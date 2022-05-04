There were plenty of fireworks in the semifinal first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid; Wednesday’s second leg is widely expected to be pure chaos.

Man City led throughout the seven-goal, first-leg thriller at the Etihad but was never able to pull away from Real Madrid. At three different points in the first leg, starting with two goals in the first 11 minutes, the defending Premier League champions held a two-goal lead only to see Real cut its deficit in half each time.

Once again, Karim Benzema came to Real’s rescue with a two-goal performance. On each occasion, the French forward pulled the Spanish giants back from the brink—once in the 33rd minute and again in the 82nd with an incredibly cold-blooded Panenka penalty while trailing by two goals late.

Man City must now go into the Santiago Bernabéu with a one-goal advantage against a Real side that has already orchestrated epic comebacks against Chelsea and PSG in the Champions League knockout stages.

The winner of the tie will then go on to the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28 in Paris.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the starting lineups for Wednesday’s semifinal second leg:

Real Madrid XI

Man City XI

More Soccer Coverage: