Villarreal will have to do something special to keep its Cinderella Champions League campaign going as Liverpool enters the second leg in Spain with the clear advantage.

After a scoreless first half in the semifinal first leg at Anfield, Liverpool put together two goals in two minutes—one coming on a Villarreal own goal—to come away with the 2–0 aggregate lead. But the Reds will have to hold off a Villarreal side that has put together a couple of formidable second-leg performances so far.

In the round of 16, Villarreal crushed Juventus, 3–0, in Turin in the second leg. Then, against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, Samuel Chukwueze’s 88th-minute winner sent the German champions crashing out of the competition. On Tuesday, unlike those second legs, the Yellow Submarine will be in front of its home support, where it hasn’t lost in 2022.

Villarreal will have to pull off the comeback without one of its top players, as Arnaut Danjuma is unavailable with a foot injury. There is some good news for the hosts in the form of Gerard Moreno’s return, with the striker having missed the first leg.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is 90 minutes away from its third Champions League final in five years. Jürgen Klopp’s side is also chasing down a historic quadruple, and Tuesday’s second leg is at the forefront of that journey.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

More Soccer Coverage: