Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Surprise Champions League Semifinalist Villarreal Continues Toppling European Giants
Surprise Champions League Semifinalist Villarreal Continues Toppling European Giants

LIVE: Liverpool Seeks to Finish Off Villarreal, Return to Champions League Final

Villarreal will have to do something special to keep its Cinderella Champions League campaign going as Liverpool enters the second leg in Spain with the clear advantage. 

After a scoreless first half in the semifinal first leg at Anfield, Liverpool put together two goals in two minutes—one coming on a Villarreal own goal—to come away with the 2–0 aggregate lead. But the Reds will have to hold off a Villarreal side that has put together a couple of formidable second-leg performances so far.

In the round of 16, Villarreal crushed Juventus, 3–0, in Turin in the second leg. Then, against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, Samuel Chukwueze’s 88th-minute winner sent the German champions crashing out of the competition. On Tuesday, unlike those second legs, the Yellow Submarine will be in front of its home support, where it hasn’t lost in 2022. 

Villarreal will have to pull off the comeback without one of its top players, as Arnaut Danjuma is unavailable with a foot injury. There is some good news for the hosts in the form of Gerard Moreno’s return, with the striker having missed the first leg.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Meanwhile, Liverpool is 90 minutes away from its third Champions League final in five years. Jürgen Klopp’s side is also chasing down a historic quadruple, and Tuesday’s second leg is at the forefront of that journey.  

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clark (15) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Play
NBA

Grizzlies Lack Focus on Defense

Memphis can go toe-to-toe with Golden State on offense, but it lacks the defensive discipline necessary to lock Stephen Curry and Co. down.

By Chris Herring
Bears center Olin Kreutz.
NFL

Ex-Bears Star Fired for Allegedly Attacking Coworker

The two-time All-Pro responded to the alleged attack with a Mike Tyson quote.

By Dan Lyons
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 3: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins 10 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on October 3, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Play
Extra Mustard

Reporters Fooled By Fake DeAndre Hopkins ‘Beaver Tranquilizer’ Report

Twitter users would have been wise to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge themselves away from accepting this tweet as fact.

By Nick Selbe
Baylor Scheierman
College Basketball

Inside the Highs and Lows of the Transfer Portal

College basketball's infamous portal serves as a fun business for players, point of stress for coaches.

By Jason Jordan
RENATA SIMRIL 100 influential
More Sports

Renata Simril Leads to Transform Youth Sports in Southern California

The LA84 Foundation’s CEO and president is making a lasting impact with her work in access, equity and opportunity for the greater Los Angeles community.

By Madelyne Woods
Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton looks on.
Formula1

Lewis Hamilton Opens Up About His ‘Lonely Journey’ Through F1

The Mercedes driver used his platform to speak out about the lack of diversity in the sport ahead of the first-ever Miami Grand Prix.

By Zach Koons
dCOVbrowns_H logo
NFL

New Information on Allegations of Tanking Against the Browns

The NFL has cleared the team, but internal Browns documents viewed by SI raise questions.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
Mino Raiola and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Soccer

Raiola Was a Transformative Force, Adored By His Players

The late agent symbolized plenty that is wrong with modern football, but his unique aura and power in the ecosystem gave him considerable influence and stature.

By Jonathan Wilson