Soccer

LIVE: Seattle Sets Out to Make History for MLS in Concacaf Champions League Final

The Seattle Sounders are one result away from making history for MLS in a tournament where clearing the final hurdle has traditionally been a problem.

After securing a 2–2 first-leg draw in Mexico City last week thanks to two Nicolas Lodeiro penalty kicks, the Sounders return home knowing that a win of any kind against UNAM Pumas in the second leg will be enough to win the Concacaf Champions League title. No MLS club has won the title in the CCL era (Real Salt Lake, Montreal Impact, Toronto FC and LAFC have reached the final and lost) and Mexican clubs have won every Concacaf title dating back to 2006. D.C. United (1998) and the LA Galaxy (2000) are the only MLS teams to claim a Concacaf title of any kind, but the league has never sent a participant to the FIFA Club World Cup, which is the prize that comes along with the trophy.

Away goals do not apply in the final, meaning that aside from leveling the aggregate score, Lodeiro’s first-leg goals don’t have any additional value. For Seattle, it will be a matter of showing out in front of an expected crowd of over 67,000 at Lumen Field and finding a way to silence Juan Ignacio Dinenno, who leads all CCL scorers with nine goals—two of which came in the first leg of the final. The visitors are seeking history of their own, as they haven’t won a regional title since 1989, the last of its three Concacaf trophies.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

