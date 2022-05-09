Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT Prospect Haji Wright Scores in Sixth Straight Match

Potential U.S. men’s national team call-up Haji Wright scored for the sixth straight club game, with his game-winning penalty kick giving Antalyaspor a 3–2 win on Monday in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Wright now has 13 goals in 30 league matches and he’s done most of his damage recently, scoring in seven of his last eight games (eight goals in that time).

Wright, a 24-year-old forward from Los Angeles, is reportedly being called in for the upcoming came that includes friendlies against World Cup-bound Morocco and Uruguay and Concacaf Nations League group games against Grenada and El Salvador, according to The Washington Post. With the U.S. striker situation remaining unsettled, his hot run of form could not be coming at a more opportune time.

While Wright comes from the same heralded generation of U.S. talent that makes up the nucleus of the current national team player pool, his path to success has been a more circuitous one. After leaving the LA Galaxy academy for the New York Cosmos in 2015, he then earned a contract abroad with Schalke, making seven Bundesliga appearances total between 2017 and 2019. He left for Venlo in the Netherlands and then SønderjyskE in Denmark in subsequent seasons, but the productivity never materialized.  

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Wright, who has played for the U.S. at multiple youth levels, including at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, has been revitalized in Turkey, though, where he is only three goals shy of the league lead. Should that scoring form carry over into national team camp, he could find himself in the mix with the likes of Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok, Jesús Ferreira and others vying to be the U.S.’s leading man at the World Cup.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Deshaun Watson at a Browns press conference.
Play
NFL

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center Got 2,300 Donations After Watson Trade

The CRCC also received 106 calls to its hotline the weekend Watson was traded to the Browns.

By Joseph Salvador
Schalke is returning to the Bundesliga
Soccer

Schalke Caps Transformative Season With Promotion

Schalke is headed back to the Bundesliga after a season in which it cut ties with its most prominent sponsor due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Associated Press
Drew McIntyre delivers a Claymore kick to Roman Reigns
Play
Wrestling

‘WrestleMania Backlash’ Delivers Good Matches but Not Much Else

The wrestling was good, but WWE didn’t meaningfully advance any story lines on Sunday night’s show.

By Bryan Alvarez, Wrestling Observer
Lejond Cavazos
College Football

Breakout Hoops Star Bacot Helped Get Ohio State Football Transfer Cavazos to North Carolina

New North Carolina defensive back Lejond Cavazos looks back at decision to transfer from Ohio State football

By John Garcia Jr.
Giants cornerback James Bradberry smiles after an interception against the Panthers.
NFL

Giants Release CB James Bradberry After Failing to Find Trade

The move will save the franchise over $10 million against the salary cap in 2022.

By Zach Koons
Argentina and Brazil during a World Cup qualifier
Soccer

FIFA Rules Brazil, Argentina Must Play Abandoned World Cup Qualifier

The September qualifier in São Paulo was called off after Brazilian health officials entered the field of play to investigate pandemic rule breaches.

By Associated Press
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola
Soccer

Klopp Brushes Off Guardiola’s ‘Everyone Supports Liverpool’ Comments

The Liverpool manager did not seem to be bothered by some choice words from his Man City counterpart.

By Associated Press
draymond green steve kerr
NBA

Kerr Asked About Meteorologist’s Racist Tweet About Draymond Green

Kerr: “This is America. This is how we operate.”

By Nick Selbe