Barcelona Femeni Complete Unprecedented Perfect League Season

Barcelona Femení has put together nothing short of a historic season, and on Sunday, it made more history.

With a 2–1 win over Atlético Madrid on the final day of the Primera Liga Iberdrola season, the women’s team completed a perfect campaign with its 30th win in 30 matches, becoming the first team to do so in Spain’s top flight.

Barcelona’s last league loss came during last season at the hands of Atlético Madrid in June, but the defending champions wouldn’t be denied a perfect season on Sunday thanks to goals from Irene Paredes and Aitana Bonmatí.

The win comes ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final showdown against Lyon, which had won five straight Champions League trophies until Barcelona’s victory last year. The last time the two sides met in Champions League was in the 2019 final, when Lyon won 4–1.

In March, Barcelona Femení broke the official world attendance record for a women’s game with its crowd of 91,553 in a game against Real Madrid. A month later, the side broke its own record with a 91,648-spectator crowd for a Champions League semifinal game against Wolfsburg.

Despite winning the treble last year, Barcelona underwent a coaching change ahead of the season. But under new manager Jonatan Giráldez, the team has only lost once all season—the Champions League semifinal second leg against Wolfsburg which saw Barcelona advance to the final on aggregate anyway.

While Sunday’s finale secured a perfect league campaign, Barcelona had already clinched its third straight title back in March. The victory added to the hardware that captain Alexia Putellas had won with her Ballon d’Or Féminin earlier this season.

