Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
U.S. Soccer and Players Reach Agreement For Equal Pay With New Contract
U.S. Soccer and Players Reach Agreement For Equal Pay With New Contract

FIFA Announces Date to Reveal 2026 World Cup Host Cities

The 2022 World Cup may be in six months, but plans for the 2026 World Cup are coming into focus as well.

The host cities for the North American-hosted World Cup will be revealed on June 16, FIFA announced on Friday. There are 22 candidates, with Mexico and Canada each expected to stage matches in three of their cities and the rest falling to the United States. FIFA did not specify how many U.S. cities will host games, but it’s expected to be in the 10-11 range.

Presuming Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver host Canada’s games and Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey get Mexico’s, that leaves Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C./Baltimore vying for the U.S. matches. 

While the tournament is going to be split between the three nations, the U.S. will host the vast majority of the games—60 of the 80 that will be staged in the first 48-team World Cup, including everything from the quarterfinals through the title match.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“In line with the previous stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 selection process, any announcement will be made in the best interests of football, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved, as we aim to lay the foundations for the tournament to be delivered successfully across all three countries,” Concacaf president and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani said in a statement. “We can only reiterate our appreciation to all the cities and the three member associations for their efforts and dedication to this process.”

The winners of that process will be unveiled during a live broadcast from New York City, which is thought to be in contention to host the final (any matches would take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.). 

“During the past months we have had open exchanges with the candidate host cities on a number of different topics. We are very thankful and impressed by how dedicated and innovative they all are,” said Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief tournaments and events officer. “The host cities will be absolutely key to ensuring the successful delivery of the competition. We look forward to working with them to deliver what will undoubtably be the largest FIFA World Cup in history.”

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

NFL Half of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman
Media

Troy Aikman Says Erin Andrews Was ‘Toughest Call’ To Make

The two, along with Joe Buck, worked together at Fox for 10 years.

By Madison Williams
kevin-burkhardt-greg-olsen
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Broadcasting Carousel Isn’t Close to Slowing Down

Greg Olsen keeping the seat warm for Tom Brady could lead to some wild scenarios.

By Jimmy Traina
holly-holm-ufc-contract-extension.jpg
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Best Bets, Odds: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Best bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, headlined by betting favorite Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10)
NFL

Chargers Star Makes Bold Rodgers, Herbert QB Comparison

Corey Linsley believes Justin Herbert has the same “fire, perfectionist-type attitude” like the four-time NFL MVP.

By Wilton Jackson
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Play
NBA

LeBron Calls Out Illegal Screens During Celtics-Heat Game 2

The Lakers’ star took to Twitter to voice his opinion on a league-wide issue.

By Jelani Scott
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7)
NFL

Report: Michael Vick Set to Play in Pro Football Game

The former No. 1 pick has been retired from the NFL since 2017 after 13 seasons in the league.

By Madison Williams
Basketball legend Bob Cousy speaks during a ceremony to dedicate a statue in his honor.
Extra Mustard

Bob Cousy Reacts to J.J. Redick’s One-Liner

The 93-year-old NBA legend said the league must’ve had the ‘best firemen and plumbers’ at that time.

By Madison Williams
014648567
NFL

'Poison Pills' Are No Longer Allowed in NFL Contracts—Here's Why

A tit-for-tat exchange between the Seahawks and Vikings in 2006 led the league to outlaw the cost-spiking strategy that's recently been in the news for other reasons.

By Greg Bishop