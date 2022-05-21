Angel Di Maria Says Farewell to PSG With One Final Goal

In his final game after seven seasons with PSG, Ángel Di María made sure to make it count.

In Saturday’s 5–0 victory over Metz, Di María scored the fifth and final goal in his last game with the club in the 66th minute.

It was a beautiful goal by Di María, as he took the rebound, and instead of one-timing it, took his time and put it past the Metz keeper to put the cherry on top of a blowout victory.

Di María was emotional after his final goal with the club, and was even more overcome with emotion in the 74th minute when he was substituted out of the game for the final time with PSG.

Di María embraced his teammates as he left the pitch, and his wife was seen crying from the box as she gave him an ovation.

Juventus is seen as the frontrunner to land Di María via transfer, according to multiple reports. The deal has not been finalized, but is expected to be in the near future.

More Soccer Coverage: