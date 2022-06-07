Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior Top Study of World’s Most Valuable Players

It may come as no surprise, but Kylian Mbappé is the most valuable soccer player in the world, according to the latest CIES Football Observatory study.

The CIES study measures factors such as performance, career progression, age and a club’s performance and economic value to determine players’ transfer values—and Mbappé was clearly the top figure. 

The French star, who just signed a new contract with PSG through the 2025 season after a long-winded transfer saga, was listed as having a transfer value of €205.6 million ($220.12 million). 

Next up on the list comes Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior, who is valued at €185.3 million. Less than two weeks ago, the 21-year-old Brazilian scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool to give Real its 14th European title

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Incoming Manchester City forward Erling Haaland ended up significantly behind the top two at €152.6 million. Counting Haaland, City had the most players in the top 10 of the study with Rúben Dias earning the title of most valuable defender (€109.6 million) while Phil Foden is sixth at €124 million. 

The Premier League was the most-represented league in the study with 41 players in the top 100. At 30 years old, Kevin De Bruyne was listed as the oldest player represented at €57 million (76th) while the youngest player is 17-year-old Barcelona phenom Gavi at €58 million (73rd). 

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Panters quarterback Cam Newton looks for a receiver against Buffalo.
NFL

Cam Newton Says He Put Himself in Bad Situations With Pats, Panthers

The former Heisman Trophy winner spoke about his tenure with New England in 2020 and his second stint with Carolina in 2021.

By Daniela Perez
joe maddon
MLB

Angels Fire Manager Joe Maddon Amid Lengthy Losing Streak

It comes as the team is in the midst of a franchise-record 12-game losing streak.

By Nick Selbe
patrick mahomes
Play
Extra Mustard

Patrick Mahomes Brings Popular Texas Fast Food Chain to Kansas

The QB has finally brought his favorite burger chain to his second home.

By Nick Selbe
Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) looks toward the crowd during the second quarter of a game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Play
NFL

Colts HC Says Darius Leonard Will Have Back Surgery

He should be ready to go for the start of the regular season.

By Joseph Salvador
Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) warms up before Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
Extra Mustard

Thompson Hopes ‘Game 6 Klay’ Video Will Help Him Out of Slump

The Warriors sharpshooter has a plan ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

By Zach Koons
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during pregame warmups against the Cardinals.
Play
NFL

Report: DK Metcalf Not at Mandatory Minicamp for Seahawks

He and the team have reportedly not reached an agreement on a new deal.

By Joseph Salvador
Taylor Swift at the Golden Globe Awards
Extra Mustard

Taylor Swift Responds to Providence Using Her Song As Team Anthem

Swifties and Friars unite—you belong with each other.

By Nick Selbe
Former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (RB37) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Play
NFL

Rams’ McVay Announces Rookie RB Kyren Williams Has Broken Foot

The fifth-round pick has undergone surgery after sustaining the injury last week.

By Zach Koons