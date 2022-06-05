Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Watch: Messi Scores Five Goals in One Game for Argentina for First Time

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi scored five goals for Argentina for the first time in a 5-0 rout of Estonia in a friendly match in Spain on Sunday, becoming the fourth-highest scorer for a national team in men’s soccer.

Messi scored twice in the first half, including from a penalty kick, and three times after the interval to reach 86 international goals. He moved past the 84 goals of former Hungary great Ferenc Puskás.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with 117 goals — including two on Sunday as Portugal routed Switzerland 4-0 in the Nations League — followed by Iran’s Ali Daei with 109 and Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia with 89.

Messi had never scored five times before for Argentina at senior level. He scored five goals with Barcelona in a 7-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 of the 2011-12 Champions League.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 34-year-old Messi had two assists last week when Argentina defeated Italy 3-0 in the first Finalissima meeting of the South American and European champions. He last year helped Argentina win the Copa América for his first major title with the national team.

Argentina is unbeaten in its last 33 matches.

The match was played at Osasuna’s stadium.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final.
NHL

Lightning Score Last-Minute Goal to Steal Game 3 From Rangers

Ondrej Palat was the hero when he found the back of the net with just 42 seconds remaining in Sunday’s game.

By Associated Press
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder reacts to a call in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakersat Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Jazz Announce HC Quin Snyder Has Resigned

The 55-year-old compiled a 372–264 record during his eight seasons in Utah.

By Jelani Scott
Jesus Ferreira and the USMNT face Uruguay in a friendly
Play
Soccer

USMNT, Uruguay Play to Draw in Pre-World Cup Friendly

The 13th-ranked Celeste likely represented the most difficult opponent the U.S. will face before kicking off in Qatar this fall.

By Avi Creditor
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) warms up before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
NBA

Warriors’ Iguodala Out For Game 2 of NBA Finals vs. Celtics

The 38-year-old forward won’t suit up for Golden State on Sunday night.

By Zach Koons
Drake reacts to play as he joins Raptors fans to cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against the Warriors.
Extra Mustard

Drake Has $1.6 Million Payout Riding on Warriors, Rangers Games

He has made a habit of winning some huge bets in recent months.

By Joseph Salvador
Canada’s men’s national team soccer players post for a picture before a game.
Play
Soccer

Canadian Men’s National Team Skips Match vs. Panama Over Pay Dispute

The squad refused to train on Friday and Saturday.

By Associated Press
jeff-van-gundy
NBA

JVG Returning to NBA Finals Booth, Breen Remains Out for Game 2

The ESPN analyst was among those to miss the series opener.

By Jelani Scott
Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jersey hanging in the rafters of Staples Center.
NBA

Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey Sold for $2.73 Million at Auction

The seller had the jersey for 25 years.

By Associated Press