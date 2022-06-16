The day that plenty of cities across North America have been waiting for is finally here. The 2022 World Cup may be kicking off in just about five months, but the 2026 World Cup is next up on the men’s side, and the host cities for the competition are being revealed in New York City on Thursday.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first 48-team event of its kind, and it’s being staged in three countries, with the United States, Mexico and Canada each hosting matches. The U.S. is expected to be handling the vast majority of the 80 matches that will determine the world champion, with 60 games—including everything from the quarterfinals on—taking place on U.S. soil. It’s expected that between 10-12 U.S. sites will be selected.

All three 2026 hosts wound up qualifying for the 2022 edition in Qatar, but they’ll be the ones occupying center stage four summers from now, when the biggest show FIFA has ever put on takes over North America.

Where, exactly, will the matches be taking place, though, and which cities that bid for games will be left out? Stay tuned here as FIFA reveals all to the world starting at 5 p.m. ET and officially sets the roadmap for the 2026 World Cup.

Here are the locations that bid for matches and were subjected to FIFA inspections and visits during a multiyear process that led to Thursday’s announcement:

USA

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Baltimore (M&T Bank Stadium), Boston (Gillette Stadium), Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium), Dallas, (AT&T Stadium), Denver (Empower Field at Mile High), Houston (NRG Stadium), Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium, Rose Bowl), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium), Miami (Hard Rock Stadium), Nashville (Nissan Stadium), New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium), Orlando (Camping World Stadium), Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field), San Francisco Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium), Seattle (Lumen Field)

MEXICO

Mexico City (Estadio Azteca), Monterrey (Estadio BBVA), Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)

CANADA

Toronto (BMO Field), Vancouver (BC Place), Edmonton (Commonwealth Stadium)

“In line with the previous stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 selection process, any announcement will be made in the best interests of football, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved, as we aim to lay the foundations for the tournament to be delivered successfully across all three countries,” FIFA vice president and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a statement. “We can only reiterate our appreciation to all the cities and the three member associations for their efforts and dedication to this process.”

