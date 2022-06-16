Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

LIVE: FIFA Unveils 2026 World Cup Host Cities in USA, Mexico, Canada

The day that plenty of cities across North America have been waiting for is finally here. The 2022 World Cup may be kicking off in just about five months, but the 2026 World Cup is next up on the men’s side, and the host cities for the competition are being revealed in New York City on Thursday.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first 48-team event of its kind, and it’s being staged in three countries, with the United States, Mexico and Canada each hosting matches. The U.S. is expected to be handling the vast majority of the 80 matches that will determine the world champion, with 60 games—including everything from the quarterfinals on—taking place on U.S. soil. It’s expected that between 10-12 U.S. sites will be selected.

All three 2026 hosts wound up qualifying for the 2022 edition in Qatar, but they’ll be the ones occupying center stage four summers from now, when the biggest show FIFA has ever put on takes over North America. 

Where, exactly, will the matches be taking place, though, and which cities that bid for games will be left out? Stay tuned here as FIFA reveals all to the world starting at 5 p.m. ET and officially sets the roadmap for the 2026 World Cup.

Here are the locations that bid for matches and were subjected to FIFA inspections and visits during a multiyear process that led to Thursday’s announcement:

USA

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Baltimore (M&T Bank Stadium), Boston (Gillette Stadium), Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium), Dallas, (AT&T Stadium), Denver (Empower Field at Mile High), Houston (NRG Stadium), Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium, Rose Bowl), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium), Miami (Hard Rock Stadium), Nashville (Nissan Stadium), New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium), Orlando (Camping World Stadium), Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field), San Francisco Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium), Seattle (Lumen Field)

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

MEXICO

Mexico City (Estadio Azteca), Monterrey (Estadio BBVA), Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)

CANADA

Toronto (BMO Field), Vancouver (BC Place), Edmonton (Commonwealth Stadium)

“In line with the previous stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 selection process, any announcement will be made in the best interests of football, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders involved, as we aim to lay the foundations for the tournament to be delivered successfully across all three countries,” FIFA vice president and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a statement. “We can only reiterate our appreciation to all the cities and the three member associations for their efforts and dedication to this process.”

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 14, 2022; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears flag is seen during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Why Every Bears Player Is Wearing No. 41 at Practice Thursday

Chicago paid homage to one of the franchise’s greatest figures ahead of its final minicamp practice.

By Jelani Scott
A detailed view of the Browns Salute to Service logo on a goal post.
NFL

Browns’ New Hire Is Highest-Ranking Woman Among NFL Execs

She’ll manage day-to-day operations for the team and play a role in roster, player personnel and football ops decisions.

By Joseph Salvador
Start of the race: 63 RUSSELL George (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, 44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022
Play
Formula1

F1’s Governing Body Takes Steps to ‘Intervene’ on Porpoising

“The FIA has decided to intervene following consultation with its doctors in the interests of safety of the drivers.”

By Madeline Coleman
umpire
MLB

Rob Manfred Addresses Automated Strike Zone for 2023 Season

With more scrutiny than ever on balls and strikes calls, the commissioner addressed on how likely we are to see an automated zone in the near future.

By Nick Selbe
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson answers questions from the media after practice.
NFL

Lamar Jackson Affirms Commitment to Ravens Amid Negotiations

He wouldn’t answer specific questions about the negotiations and said he is “keeping it private.”

By Joseph Salvador
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Report: NFLPA’s Watson Defense Will Target Three Prominent Owners

Whether the Browns QB will face a fine, a suspension or no punishment after the league’s investigation into the misconduct allegations is unknown.

By Madeline Coleman
James Harden dribbles a basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Play
NBA

Report: James Harden Expected to Re-Sign On Short-Term Deal

Philadelphia and the veteran point guard reportedly remain committed to each other.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis in attendance at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Raiders’ Mark Davis Donating $1M to Uvalde School District

The donation will go toward protecting schools in the area following last month’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

By Jelani Scott