Premier League Releases 2022–23 Schedule, World Cup Break Set for Nov. 14 to Dec. 26
In what will be a unique year with the World Cup taking place this fall, the Premier League announced its schedule for the 2022–23 season.
Two-time defending champion Manchester City will open the season away at West Ham on Aug. 7 in what is expected to be Erling Haaland’s debut for the club after he arrived in a high-profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund.
After finishing just one point behind Man City in the title race last season, Liverpool will kick off its season with a trip to Fulham on Aug. 6, marking the fourth consecutive season opener against a newly promoted side.
To accommodate for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the league will pause for more than a month after the Matchday 16 weekend of Nov. 12 and will restart with the Boxing Day fixtures. The World Cup begins Nov. 21, with England playing on opening day, and ends with the Dec. 18 final.
With last season coming down to a hectic final day, and both City and Liverpool entering as favorites once again, all eyes will be on Matchday 38, which will take place May 28. On that final day, Liverpool will play away at Southampton while Man City will head to Brentford. City and Liverpool’s highly anticipated showdowns will take place the weekends of Oct. 15 at Anfield and April 1 at the Etihad, respectively.
The season will officially kick off with Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal on Friday, Aug. 5. Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag will begin his tenure with Manchester United at Old Trafford against Brighton.
Below is a list of all the fixtures, subject to changes in schedule:
Saturday July 30
Community Shield: Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Friday Aug. 5
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Saturday Aug. 6
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa
Everton vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Liverpool
Leeds United vs. Wolves
Leicester City vs. Brentford
Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest
Tottenham vs. Southampton
Sunday Aug. 7
Manchester United vs. Brighton
West Ham vs. Manchester City
Saturday Aug. 13
Arsenal vs. Leicester City
Aston Villa vs. Everton
Brentford vs. Manchester United
Brighton vs. Newcastle United
Chelsea vs. Tottenham
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs. Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham
Southampton vs. Leeds United
Wolves vs. Fulham
Saturday Aug. 20
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
Everton vs. Nottingham Forest
Fulham vs. Brentford
Leeds United vs. Chelsea
Leicester City vs. Southampton
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Tottenham vs. Wolves
West Ham vs. Brighton
Saturday Aug. 27
Arsenal vs. Fulham
Aston Villa vs. West Ham
Brentford vs. Everton
Brighton vs. Leeds United
Chelsea vs. Leicester City
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham
Southampton vs. Manchester United
Wolves vs. Newcastle United
Tuesday Aug. 30
Bournemouth vs. Wolves
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs. Brentford
Fulham vs. Brighton
Leeds United vs. Everton
Leicester City vs. Manchester United
West Ham vs. Tottenham
Wednesday Aug. 31
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest
Southampton vs. Chelsea
Saturday Sept. 3
Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
Brentford vs. Leeds United
Brighton vs. Leicester City
Chelsea vs. West Ham
Everton vs. Liverpool
Manchester United vs. Arsenal
Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth
Tottenham vs. Fulham
Wolves vs. Southampton
Saturday Sept. 10
Bournemouth vs. Brighton
Arsenal vs. Everton
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
Fulham vs. Chelsea
Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest
Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
Liverpool vs. Wolves
Manchester City vs. Tottenham
Southampton vs. Brentford
West Ham vs. Newcastle United
Saturday Sept. 17
Aston Villa vs. Southampton
Brentford vs. Arsenal
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. West Ham
Manchester United vs. Leeds United
Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham
Tottenham vs. Leicester City
Wolves vs. Manchester City
Saturday Oct. 1
Bournemouth vs. Brentford
Arsenal vs. Tottenham
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Newcastle United
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa
Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest
Liverpool vs. Brighton
Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Southampton vs. Everton
West Ham vs. Wolves
Saturday Oct. 8
Bournemouth vs. Leicester City
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Brighton vs. Tottenham
Chelsea vs. Wolves
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United
Everton vs. Manchester United
Manchester City vs. Southampton
Newcastle United vs. Brentford
Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa
West Ham vs. Fulham
Saturday Oct. 15
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Brentford vs. Brighton
Fulham vs. Bournemouth
Leeds United vs. Arsenal
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
Southampton vs. West Ham
Tottenham vs. Everton
Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest
Tuesday Oct. 18
Bournemouth vs. Southampton
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Brentford vs. Chelsea
Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs. Wolves
Fulham vs. Aston Villa
Leicester City vs. Leeds United
Wednesday Oct. 19
Liverpool vs. West Ham
Manchester United vs. Tottenham
Newcastle United vs. Everton
Saturday Oct. 22
Aston Villa vs. Brentford
Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Everton vs. Crystal Palace
Leeds United vs. Fulham
Manchester City vs. Brighton
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Tottenham vs. Newcastle United
West Ham vs. Bournemouth
Wolves vs. Leicester City
Saturday Oct. 29
Bournemouth vs. Tottenham
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
Brentford vs. Wolves
Brighton vs. Chelsea
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
Fulham vs. Everton
Leicester City vs. Manchester City
Liverpool vs. Leeds United
Manchester United vs. West Ham
Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
Saturday Nov. 5
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Everton vs. Leicester City
Leeds United vs. Bournemouth
Manchester City vs. Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford
Southampton vs. Newcastle United
Tottenham vs. Liverpool
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace
Wolves vs. Brighton
Saturday Nov. 12
Bournemouth vs. Everton
Brighton vs. Aston Villa
Fulham vs. Manchester United
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Manchester City vs. Brentford
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
Tottenham vs. Leeds United
West Ham vs. Leicester City
Wolves vs. Arsenal
Monday Dec. 26
Arsenal vs. West Ham
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Brentford vs. Tottenham
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
Everton vs. Wolves
Leeds United vs. Manchester City
Leicester City vs. Newcastle United
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest
Southampton vs. Brighton
Saturday Dec. 31
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
Brighton vs. Arsenal
Fulham vs. Southampton
Liverpool vs. Leicester City
Manchester City vs. Everton
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa
West Ham vs. Brentford
Wolves vs. Manchester United
Monday Jan. 2
Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
Aston Villa vs. Wolves
Brentford vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Manchester City
Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham
Everton vs. Brighton
Leeds United vs. West Ham
Leicester City vs. Fulham
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest
Saturday Jan. 14
Aston Villa vs. Leeds United
Brentford vs. Bournemouth
Brighton vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Everton vs. Southampton
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Newcastle United vs. Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City
Tottenham vs. Arsenal
Wolves vs. West Ham
Saturday Jan. 21
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
Fulham vs. Tottenham
Leeds United vs. Brentford
Leicester City vs. Brighton
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Manchester City vs. Wolves
Southampton vs. Aston Villa
West Ham vs. Everton
Saturday Feb. 4
Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
Brentford vs. Southampton
Brighton vs. Bournemouth
Chelsea vs. Fulham
Everton vs. Arsenal
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Newcastle United vs. West Ham
Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United
Tottenham vs. Manchester City
Wolves vs. Liverpool
Saturday Feb. 11
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United
Arsenal vs. Brentford
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest
Leeds United vs. Manchester United
Leicester City vs. Tottenham
Liverpool vs. Everton
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
Southampton vs. Wolves
West Ham vs. Chelsea
Saturday Feb. 18
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
Brighton vs. Fulham
Chelsea vs. Southampton
Everton vs. Leeds United
Manchester United vs. Leicester City
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City
Tottenham vs. West Ham
Wolves vs. Bournemouth
Saturday Feb. 25
Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. Aston Villa
Fulham vs. Wolves
Leeds United vs. Southampton
Leicester City vs. Arsenal
Manchester United vs. Brentford
Newcastle United vs. Brighton
Tottenham vs. Chelsea
West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest
Saturday March 4
Arsenal vs. Bournemouth
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
Brentford vs. Fulham
Brighton vs. West Ham
Chelsea vs. Leeds United
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest vs. Everton
Southampton vs. Leicester City
Wolves vs. Tottenham
Saturday March 11
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
Everton vs. Brentford
Fulham vs. Arsenal
Leeds United vs. Brighton
Leicester City vs. Chelsea
Manchester United vs. Southampton
Newcastle United vs. Wolves
Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest
West Ham vs. Aston Villa
Saturday March 18
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth
Brentford vs. Leicester City
Brighton vs. Manchester United
Chelsea vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Fulham
Manchester City vs. West Ham
Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
Southampton vs. Tottenham
Wolves vs. Leeds United
Saturday April 1
Bournemouth vs. Fulham
Arsenal vs. Leeds United
Brighton vs. Brentford
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City
Everton vs. Tottenham
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Newcastle United vs. Manchester United
Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves
West Ham vs. Southampton
Saturday April 8
Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
Brentford vs. Newcastle United
Fulham vs. West Ham
Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace
Leicester City vs. Bournemouth
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Manchester United vs. Everton
Southampton vs. Manchester City
Tottenham vs. Brighton
Wolves vs. Chelsea
Saturday April 15
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
Chelsea vs. Brighton
Everton vs. Fulham
Leeds United vs. Liverpool
Manchester City vs. Leicester City
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
Tottenham vs. Bournemouth
West Ham vs. Arsenal
Wolves vs. Brentford
Saturday April 22
Bournemouth vs. West Ham
Arsenal vs. Southampton
Brentford vs. Aston Villa
Brighton vs. Manchester City
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Leeds United
Leicester City vs. Wolves
Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest
Manchester United vs. Chelsea
Newcastle United vs. Tottenham
Tuesday April 25
Aston Villa vs. Fulham
Everton vs. Newcastle United
Leeds United vs. Leicester City
Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton
Tottenham vs. Manchester United
West Ham vs. Liverpool
Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
Wednesday April 26
Chelsea vs. Brentford
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
Southampton vs. Bournemouth
Saturday April 29
Bournemouth vs. Leeds United
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest
Brighton vs. Wolves
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham
Fulham vs. Manchester City
Leicester City vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Tottenham
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
Newcastle United vs. Southampton
Saturday May 6
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea
Brighton vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Leicester City
Liverpool vs. Brentford
Manchester City vs. Leeds United
Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
West Ham vs. Manchester United
Wolves vs. Aston Villa
Saturday May 13
Arsenal vs. Brighton
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham
Brentford vs. West Ham
Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth
Everton vs. Manchester City
Leeds United vs. Newcastle United
Leicester City vs. Liverpool
Manchester United vs. Wolves
Southampton vs. Fulham
Saturday May 20
Bournemouth vs. Manchester United
Brighton vs. Southampton
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Newcastle United vs. Leicester City
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal
Tottenham vs. Brentford
West Ham vs. Leeds United
Wolves vs. Everton
Sunday May 28 (10 a.m. ET kickoff)
Arsenal vs. Wolves
Aston Villa vs. Brighton
Brentford vs. Manchester City
Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest
Everton vs. Bournemouth
Leeds United vs. Tottenham
Leicester City vs. West Ham
Manchester United vs. Fulham
Southampton vs. Liverpool
