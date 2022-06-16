In what will be a unique year with the World Cup taking place this fall, the Premier League announced its schedule for the 2022–23 season.

Two-time defending champion Manchester City will open the season away at West Ham on Aug. 7 in what is expected to be Erling Haaland’s debut for the club after he arrived in a high-profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

After finishing just one point behind Man City in the title race last season, Liverpool will kick off its season with a trip to Fulham on Aug. 6, marking the fourth consecutive season opener against a newly promoted side.

To accommodate for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the league will pause for more than a month after the Matchday 16 weekend of Nov. 12 and will restart with the Boxing Day fixtures. The World Cup begins Nov. 21, with England playing on opening day, and ends with the Dec. 18 final.

With last season coming down to a hectic final day, and both City and Liverpool entering as favorites once again, all eyes will be on Matchday 38, which will take place May 28. On that final day, Liverpool will play away at Southampton while Man City will head to Brentford. City and Liverpool’s highly anticipated showdowns will take place the weekends of Oct. 15 at Anfield and April 1 at the Etihad, respectively.

The season will officially kick off with Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal on Friday, Aug. 5. Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag will begin his tenure with Manchester United at Old Trafford against Brighton.

Below is a list of all the fixtures, subject to changes in schedule:

Saturday July 30

Community Shield: Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Friday Aug. 5

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Saturday Aug. 6

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Everton vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Liverpool

Leeds United vs. Wolves

Leicester City vs. Brentford

Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest

Tottenham vs. Southampton

Sunday Aug. 7

Manchester United vs. Brighton

West Ham vs. Manchester City

Saturday Aug. 13

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Aston Villa vs. Everton

Brentford vs. Manchester United

Brighton vs. Newcastle United

Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham

Southampton vs. Leeds United

Wolves vs. Fulham

Saturday Aug. 20

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Everton vs. Nottingham Forest

Fulham vs. Brentford

Leeds United vs. Chelsea

Leicester City vs. Southampton

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Tottenham vs. Wolves

West Ham vs. Brighton

Saturday Aug. 27

Arsenal vs. Fulham

Aston Villa vs. West Ham

Brentford vs. Everton

Brighton vs. Leeds United

Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham

Southampton vs. Manchester United

Wolves vs. Newcastle United

Tuesday Aug. 30

Bournemouth vs. Wolves

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Brentford

Fulham vs. Brighton

Leeds United vs. Everton

Leicester City vs. Manchester United

West Ham vs. Tottenham

Wednesday Aug. 31

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest

Southampton vs. Chelsea

Saturday Sept. 3

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City

Brentford vs. Leeds United

Brighton vs. Leicester City

Chelsea vs. West Ham

Everton vs. Liverpool

Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth

Tottenham vs. Fulham

Wolves vs. Southampton

Saturday Sept. 10

Bournemouth vs. Brighton

Arsenal vs. Everton

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United

Fulham vs. Chelsea

Leeds United vs. Nottingham Forest

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa

Liverpool vs. Wolves

Manchester City vs. Tottenham

Southampton vs. Brentford

West Ham vs. Newcastle United

Saturday Sept. 17

Aston Villa vs. Southampton

Brentford vs. Arsenal

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. West Ham

Manchester United vs. Leeds United

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham

Tottenham vs. Leicester City

Wolves vs. Manchester City

Saturday Oct. 1

Bournemouth vs. Brentford

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Fulham vs. Newcastle United

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa

Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Southampton vs. Everton

West Ham vs. Wolves

Saturday Oct. 8

Bournemouth vs. Leicester City

Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Brighton vs. Tottenham

Chelsea vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United

Everton vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Southampton

Newcastle United vs. Brentford

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

West Ham vs. Fulham

Saturday Oct. 15

Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Brentford vs. Brighton

Fulham vs. Bournemouth

Leeds United vs. Arsenal

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Southampton vs. West Ham

Tottenham vs. Everton

Wolves vs. Nottingham Forest

Tuesday Oct. 18

Bournemouth vs. Southampton

Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Brentford vs. Chelsea

Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves

Fulham vs. Aston Villa

Leicester City vs. Leeds United

Wednesday Oct. 19

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Manchester United vs. Tottenham

Newcastle United vs. Everton

Saturday Oct. 22

Aston Villa vs. Brentford

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. Crystal Palace

Leeds United vs. Fulham

Manchester City vs. Brighton

Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool

Southampton vs. Arsenal

Tottenham vs. Newcastle United

West Ham vs. Bournemouth

Wolves vs. Leicester City

Saturday Oct. 29

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs. Wolves

Brighton vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Fulham vs. Everton

Leicester City vs. Manchester City

Liverpool vs. Leeds United

Manchester United vs. West Ham

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa

Saturday Nov. 5

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Everton vs. Leicester City

Leeds United vs. Bournemouth

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford

Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Tottenham vs. Liverpool

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace

Wolves vs. Brighton

Saturday Nov. 12

Bournemouth vs. Everton

Brighton vs. Aston Villa

Fulham vs. Manchester United

Liverpool vs. Southampton

Manchester City vs. Brentford

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace

Tottenham vs. Leeds United

West Ham vs. Leicester City

Wolves vs. Arsenal

Monday Dec. 26

Arsenal vs. West Ham

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Brentford vs. Tottenham

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Wolves

Leeds United vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. Newcastle United

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest

Southampton vs. Brighton

Saturday Dec. 31

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Arsenal

Fulham vs. Southampton

Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Manchester City vs. Everton

Newcastle United vs. Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa

West Ham vs. Brentford

Wolves vs. Manchester United

Monday Jan. 2

Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

Aston Villa vs. Wolves

Brentford vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham

Everton vs. Brighton

Leeds United vs. West Ham

Leicester City vs. Fulham

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Nottingham Forest

Saturday Jan. 14

Aston Villa vs. Leeds United

Brentford vs. Bournemouth

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

Everton vs. Southampton

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Newcastle United vs. Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City

Tottenham vs. Arsenal

Wolves vs. West Ham

Saturday Jan. 21

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Fulham vs. Tottenham

Leeds United vs. Brentford

Leicester City vs. Brighton

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Wolves

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

West Ham vs. Everton

Saturday Feb. 4

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City

Brentford vs. Southampton

Brighton vs. Bournemouth

Chelsea vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs. West Ham

Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United

Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Wolves vs. Liverpool

Saturday Feb. 11

Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

Arsenal vs. Brentford

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest

Leeds United vs. Manchester United

Leicester City vs. Tottenham

Liverpool vs. Everton

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa

Southampton vs. Wolves

West Ham vs. Chelsea

Saturday Feb. 18

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton vs. Fulham

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Everton vs. Leeds United

Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City

Tottenham vs. West Ham

Wolves vs. Bournemouth

Saturday Feb. 25

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Everton vs. Aston Villa

Fulham vs. Wolves

Leeds United vs. Southampton

Leicester City vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Brentford

Newcastle United vs. Brighton

Tottenham vs. Chelsea

West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest

Saturday March 4

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Brentford vs. Fulham

Brighton vs. West Ham

Chelsea vs. Leeds United

Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Leicester City

Wolves vs. Tottenham

Saturday March 11

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

Everton vs. Brentford

Fulham vs. Arsenal

Leeds United vs. Brighton

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Manchester United vs. Southampton

Newcastle United vs. Wolves

Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest

West Ham vs. Aston Villa

Saturday March 18

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth

Brentford vs. Leicester City

Brighton vs. Manchester United

Chelsea vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Manchester City vs. West Ham

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United

Southampton vs. Tottenham

Wolves vs. Leeds United

Saturday April 1

Bournemouth vs. Fulham

Arsenal vs. Leeds United

Brighton vs. Brentford

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City

Everton vs. Tottenham

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves

West Ham vs. Southampton

Saturday April 8

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs. Newcastle United

Fulham vs. West Ham

Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace

Leicester City vs. Bournemouth

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Everton

Southampton vs. Manchester City

Tottenham vs. Brighton

Wolves vs. Chelsea

Saturday April 15

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

Chelsea vs. Brighton

Everton vs. Fulham

Leeds United vs. Liverpool

Manchester City vs. Leicester City

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth

West Ham vs. Arsenal

Wolves vs. Brentford

Saturday April 22

Bournemouth vs. West Ham

Arsenal vs. Southampton

Brentford vs. Aston Villa

Brighton vs. Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Leeds United

Leicester City vs. Wolves

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham

Tuesday April 25

Aston Villa vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Newcastle United

Leeds United vs. Leicester City

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton

Tottenham vs. Manchester United

West Ham vs. Liverpool

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

Wednesday April 26

Chelsea vs. Brentford

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Southampton vs. Bournemouth

Saturday April 29

Bournemouth vs. Leeds United

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

Brighton vs. Wolves

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

Fulham vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs. Southampton

Saturday May 6

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

Brighton vs. Everton

Fulham vs. Leicester City

Liverpool vs. Brentford

Manchester City vs. Leeds United

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal

Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

West Ham vs. Manchester United

Wolves vs. Aston Villa

Saturday May 13

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham

Brentford vs. West Ham

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth

Everton vs. Manchester City

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Manchester United vs. Wolves

Southampton vs. Fulham

Saturday May 20

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

Brighton vs. Southampton

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

Tottenham vs. Brentford

West Ham vs. Leeds United

Wolves vs. Everton

Sunday May 28 (10 a.m. ET kickoff)

Arsenal vs. Wolves

Aston Villa vs. Brighton

Brentford vs. Manchester City

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest

Everton vs. Bournemouth

Leeds United vs. Tottenham

Leicester City vs. West Ham

Manchester United vs. Fulham

Southampton vs. Liverpool

More Soccer Coverage: