Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

PSG Moving on From Pochettino, to Reportedly Hire Galtier as Replacement

Mauricio Pochettino is set to be fired as PSG manager after less than two years in the French capital and with a year left on his remaining contract, with domestic success not enough to keep him in the job. 

Pochettino arrived in January 2021 and led PSG to the Champions League semifinals in his first few months. However, the man he replaced at PSG, Thomas Tuchel, went on to win the Champions League title that season with Chelsea. 

Two of Pochettino’s other predecessors at PSG, Carlo Ancelotti and Unai Emery, have gone on to European success as well, giving the Argentine hope for the future. As for PSG, newly appointed football adviser Luís Campos was tasked with leading the search after the departure of sporting director Leonardo, and Christophe Galtier, the manager who led Lille to the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title and spent last season at Nice, is widely reported to be the man for the position. He and Campos have familiarity with one another having overlapped at Lille. L’Equipe reported that PSG and Nice agreed to a compensation package of €10 million ($10.5 million) to pry Galtier free. Zinedine Zidane had also been closely linked to the club, though PSG distanced itself from reports that it had been in talks with the French legend.

Pochettino didn’t find the European success that PSG is desperate to achieve, but he did win domestically. His first trophy at PSG came in his first year in the Coupe de France, but the club did not retain its league title after losing out to Lille. This past season, PSG brought in a flurry of high-profile transfers, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The revamped team won Ligue 1 handily by 15 points but dropped out of the Coupe de France in the round of 16 at the hands of Galtier’s Nice after a penalty shootout. 

However, arguably the club’s biggest failure of the Pochettino era came in the Champions League this season. With a 2–0 aggregate lead over Real Madrid and just 30 minutes left in the second leg of the round of 16, PSG blew the lead and crashed out of the competition, thanks to a Karim Benzema hat trick in one definitive 17-minute span.

Unlike Pochettino, who at least took Tottenham to the Champions League final, Galtier arrives without any European bona fides. He has enjoyed plenty of success in France, but in order to take PSG to where it wants to go, he’ll need to achieve European success on the fly.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6), power forward and Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade celebrates winning the 2012 NBA championship against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Play
NBA

LeBron’s First NBA Title, 10 Years Later

It has been a decade since LeBron James won his first championship with the Miami Heat.

By Chris Herring
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, along with General Manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, field questions from reporters during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea.
NFL

Report: Deshaun Watson Reaches Settlements in 20 Lawsuits

The first suit against Watson was filed in March 2021.

By Daniela Perez
collin morikawa
Play
Golf

Collin Morikawa Re-Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour

The two-time major champion did his best to shut down any further speculation about his commitment to the PGA Tour.

By Zach Koons
Armando Bacot Jr. after a win over Duke.
College Basketball

Armando Bacot Says Schools Offered Him Six-Figures As Recruit

The North Carolina star said clear offers came directly from coaching staffs.

By Joseph Salvador
Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni looks on during the fourth quarter of a game while sitting on the bench.
NBA

Report: Mike D’Antoni to Meet With Michael Jordan About Hornets Job

Charlotte was forced back to the drawing board after Kenny Atkinson elected to stay an assistant in Golden State.

By Zach Koons
The USMNT will play two more games before the World Cup
Soccer

USMNT to Face Japan, Saudi Arabia in Final Pre-WC Tuneups

The U.S. will play the two Asian confederation sides in Europe in late September.

By Avi Creditor
Vikings offensive guard Dakota Dozier (78) before the game against the Lions at Ford Field.
NFL

Bears OL Dakota Dozier Placed on IR After Minicamp Injury

He was carted off the field during minicamp after an apparent leg injury.

By Joseph Salvador
Gill St. Bernard’s Naasir Cunningham dunks during the 2021 City of Palms Classic Edison Bank SLAM DUNK Contest, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Life Christian’s Hansel Enmanuel Donato (24) won the slam dunk contest. City of Palms Classic dunk contest
Play
College Basketball

Top 2024 Hoops Prospect Naasir Cunningham Forging New Path

As schools come calling for Cunningham, the 6-foot-7 wing keeps his options open with an assist from NIL deals.

By Jason Jordan