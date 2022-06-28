Chelsea is reportedly closing in on a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to multiple reports.

The Telegraph claims that a £55 million fee has been agreed upon between Chelsea and Leeds; however, The Guardian is reporting that the sides must still convince the Brazilian to choose Chelsea over Arsenal and Barcelona, whose bids are said to be substantially lower than that from the Blues.

Raphinha had a breakout year for Leeds last season with 11 Premier League goals and three assists and was among the league leaders in created chances. The 25-year-old is also expected to play a part in Brazil’s World Cup team this fall in Qatar.

As part of the shakeup in the Chelsea attack, forward Romelu Lukaku is widely expected to return to Inter Milan on loan. Chelsea bought the Belgian striker last £97.5 million, but Lukaku struggled upon his return to Stamford Bridge with only eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has also been linked with a move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling along with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé and Everton’s Richarlison. What this means for its established attacking players, such as U.S. international Christian Pulisic, remains to be seen. The club’s summer transfer business is said to be handled by new owner Todd Boehly, with longtime employees of former owner Roman Abramovich, Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck, leaving the club in an organizational shakeup.

A year after winning the Champions League, Chelsea finished third in the Premier League and was eliminated from the Champions League in the quarterfinals by eventual champion Real Madrid.

