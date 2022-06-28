Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Chelsea Set to Outbid Arsenal, Barcelona for Raphinha, per Reports

Chelsea is reportedly closing in on a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to multiple reports. 

The Telegraph claims that a £55 million fee has been agreed upon between Chelsea and Leeds; however, The Guardian is reporting that the sides must still convince the Brazilian to choose Chelsea over Arsenal and Barcelona, whose bids are said to be substantially lower than that from the Blues. 

Raphinha had a breakout year for Leeds last season with 11 Premier League goals and three assists and was among the league leaders in created chances. The 25-year-old is also expected to play a part in Brazil’s World Cup team this fall in Qatar. 

As part of the shakeup in the Chelsea attack, forward Romelu Lukaku is widely expected to return to Inter Milan on loan. Chelsea bought the Belgian striker last £97.5 million, but Lukaku struggled upon his return to Stamford Bridge with only eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Meanwhile, Chelsea has also been linked with a move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling along with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé and Everton’s Richarlison. What this means for its established attacking players, such as U.S. international Christian Pulisic, remains to be seen. The club’s summer transfer business is said to be handled by new owner Todd Boehly, with longtime employees of former owner Roman Abramovich, Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck, leaving the club in an organizational shakeup.

A year after winning the Champions League, Chelsea finished third in the Premier League and was eliminated from the Champions League in the quarterfinals by eventual champion Real Madrid. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

freddie freeman
MLB

Report: Freddie Freeman Leaves Excel Sports Management After Braves Exit

The former MVP was apparently not pleased with how his free agency played out this past offseason.

By Nick Selbe
Former Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy talks with the team during a timeout.
NBA

Report: Jazz Closing In On Celtics Assistant For HC Role

Utah will hope that a new voice can power the franchise to the next level of contention in the Western Conference.

By Zach Koons
Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) smiles with forward Draymond Green (23) after a play.
Extra Mustard

Draymond: Warriors Wouldn’t Have Won Two Titles Without KD

Durant helped Golden State win back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018.

By Joseph Salvador
Rhyne Howard dribbles the ball against Chicago
WNBA

2022 No. 1 Pick Rhyne Howard Among 12 ASG Reserves

The reigning WNBA champion Sky will also have four players participating in the All-Star Game as a result of Tuesday’s announcement.

By Ben Pickman
Commanders star Terry McLaurin runs with the ball against the Giants.
Play
NFL

Report: Terry McLaurin, Commanders Agree to New Deal

Washington locked up its top target with a big new deal.

By Dan Lyons
Rams cornerback Aqib Talib (21) looks on during training camp practice.
Play
Media

Report: Amazon to Add Aqib Talib to ‘TNF’ Coverage

The former All-Pro cornerback will join Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick as analysts for the streaming service.

By Zach Koons
New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
NFL

Kayvon Thibodeaux Has Bold Sack Goal for Rookie Year

The defensive end said he doesn’t want to think “too big,” but is looking to be as productive as possible on the field for New York.

By Daniela Perez
bryce harper
Play
MLB

Bryce Harper Hoping for August Return After Thumb Surgery, per Report

The reigning National League MVP will be on the shelf for a while after being hit by a pitch.

By Nick Selbe