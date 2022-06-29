Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Romelu Lukaku Completes Inter Milan Return After Securing Loan Away From Chelsea

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku will again look to revive his career back in Italy after completing a sensational return to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal, just 10 months after joining Chelsea for $135 million as the seventh most expensive soccer player ever at the time.

It’s a remarkable piece of business by Inter, which is reportedly paying Chelsea eight million euros ($8.4 million)—plus up to two million euros in team-related bonuses—for Lukaku. The 29-year-old forward will go down as one of the biggest transfer flops in Premier League history and reportedly took a pay cut to secure his return to Italy after a miserable second spell at Chelsea.

The move will see Lukaku link up again with Inter forward Lautaro Martínez in a formidable partnership that was dubbed “LuLa” by the Italian media.

“I’m very happy,” Lukaku said in a video taken by Inter president Steven Zhang and posted on the club’s social media on Wednesday.

“That’s what I’m here for,” Lukaku replied when asked by Zhang if he was going to score a lot of goals

Lukaku scored 47 goals in 72 appearances in Serie A in his two previous seasons with Inter and helped the Nerazzurri win the league in 2021 for the first time in 11 years.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

However, struggling financially, Inter needed to trim its wage bill and make a profit in the transfer market and so Lukaku was sold to Chelsea last August in a record transfer fee for the English club.

But Lukaku looked far from the striker who struck fear into the heart of defenses during his time in Italy. He scored just eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances and was also dropped at the start of this year after giving an interview in which he said he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like coach Thomas Tuchel’s style of play.

It remains to be seen how Lukaku will do under Inter coach Simone Inzaghi. Antonio Conte was coach during Lukaku’s previous spell at the club and the Belgium international thrived under him, renewing his confidence and scoring touch after a disappointing period at Manchester United.

Inter finished second to city rival AC Milan last season but won the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

2022 Canadian Grand Prix
Formula1

F1 Will Have Sustainable Fuel by 2026 as Part of Carbon Neutral Plan

The sport pledged in 2019 to be net-zero carbon by 2030.

By Madeline Coleman
Warriors forward Draymond Green holds the Larry O’Brien trophy during the NBA Championship parade in San Francisco.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond: Warriors Will Win ‘Three Of The Next Four’ Titles

Unsurprisingly, Golden State’s vocal leader thinks the team still has plenty let in the tank.

By Zach Koons
Emoni Bates shoots a ball for Memphis.
Play
College Basketball

Emoni Bates Announces Transfer to Hometown Program Eastern Michigan

The former five-star recruit is heading home.

By Dan Lyons
Warriors guard Stephen Curry arrives for the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater.
NBA

Stephen Curry Announces He Will Host 2022 ESPYS

The Warriors star is just the second NBA player to ever host the awards show.

By Joseph Salvador
Dejounte Murray dribbles the ball up the court for the San Antonio Spurs.
Play
NBA

Knicks Among Teams Interested in Acquiring Murray, per Report

New York has reportedly checked in on what it would take to trade for the point guard.

By Daniel Chavkin
ACC Network broadcast center in Louisville.
Media

ACC Network’s ‘Packer And Durham’ Ending Friday

The show ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET during the week on ACC Network.

By Dan Lyons
Roy Williams UNC Clemson
Play
College Basketball

Williams, Calhoun Headline Latest CBB Hall of Fame Class

The College Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2022 includes Roy Williams, Jim Calhoun and Jerry Krause.

By Associated Press
Rays owner Stu Sternberg speaks with reporters before a game.
MLB

Report: Rays Minority Owners Sue, Allege Fraud Against Principal Owner

Stu Sternberg allegedly squeezed out the power of minority partners.

By Daniel Chavkin