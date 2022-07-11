Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

USMNT World Cup Opponent Iran Fires Manager Four Months Before Tournament

Iran, the U.S. men’s national team’s final group stage opponent at the World Cup, has fired manager Dragan Skočić, per the country’s official state media

The move comes just four months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, where Iran will share a tough group with the U.S., England and Wales. All three group opponents are situated in the top 23 of the latest FIFA world rankings. 

No team recorded more points in Asian World Cup qualifying than Skočić-led Iran’s 25 after it went 8–1–1 in 10 World Cup qualifiers. Its only loss in qualifying came against South Korea, which also qualified for the World Cup. 

The Croatian had spent seven years coaching in Iran’s domestic league before replacing Marc Wilmots as Iranian manager in 2020. Skočić won 15 of his 18 matches while his last game in charge was a 2–1 friendly loss to Algeria on June 12. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The team’s last major tournament was in 2019 at the AFC Asian Cup, where it was eliminated by Japan in the semifinals.

The fall tournament will be the country’s third straight appearance at the World Cup. In 2018 in Russia, Iran finished third in its group on four points while securing a surprise draw with then-European champion Portugal.

Iran will kick off its World Cup against England on Nov. 21. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Fireworks at Paul Brown stadium for a Bengals NFL game.
Play
Fantasy

SI Fantasy's 2022 Draft Kit is Here

Find player rankings, divisional breakdowns, schedule analysis and more in the comprehensive kit before you select your team this summer.

By Kyle Wood
derek-jeter
Extra Mustard

Derek Jeter Opens Up in ESPN’s Upcoming Docuseries, ‘The Captain’

You actually do learn a lot of new things about Derek Jeter in new docuseries

By Jimmy Traina
World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler waits to play his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, Ireland, Tuesday, July, 5, 2022.
Play
Betting

2022 British Open Betting Preview

Betting analysis for the British Open at St. Andrews. Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook.

By Shawn Childs
Roger Federer looks on during a ceremony at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Roger Federer Unranked for First Time In Professional Career

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has not competed in over a year, but hopes to get back on the court soon.

By Associated Press
Nick Kyrgios with runner-up trophy at Wimbledon.
Tennis

From Kyrgios to Russian Bans to GOAT Debates, Here Are 50 Wimbledon Takeaways

Jon Wertheim recaps a memorable fortnight, including Serena’s return, Nick Kyrgios’s on- and off-court battles and where Novak Djokovic stands amid the “great” debate.

By Jon Wertheim
Orioles mascot with a broom
Play
MLB

SI:AM | The Orioles Aren’t a Total Embarrassment Anymore

They just swept the Angels and are getting close to playoff position.

By Dan Gartland
A video tribute to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) plays on the scoreboard at Heinz Field.
NFL

Heinz Field Will Be Renamed Acrisure Stadium, per Report

It’s the end of an era in Pittsburgh.

By Zach Koons
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the first fairway during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio
Play
Fantasy

Golf DFS: Open Championship Top Picks

Rory McIlroy or Scottie Scheffler would be strong anchors, but they wouldn’t leave much salary to fill out a competitive roster.

By Shawn Childs