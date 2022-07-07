Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

World Cup Stadiums in Qatar Will Be Alcohol Free, per Report

As kickoff for the 2022 World Cup draws near, fans planning to head to Qatar to take in the spectacle up close should prepare for a slightly different match day experience: one that is alcohol-free.

World Cup stadiums will not be serving alcohol at this year’s event, according to a report from Andrew Mills of Reuters. Beer sales will be allowed outside the arenas before and after some matches, though specifics are not yet known.

Alcohol consumption is not a crime in Qatar, though it is illegal to drink or be drunk in public. That presents a difficult task when hosting an event expected to draw over a million spectators from all around the globe.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

There will be designated areas around the main FIFA fan zone in the Al Bidda park in Doha, the Qatari capital, where fans will be permitted to buy beer at certain times. Other areas of the Doha Golf Club and a “sandy plot” near the delivery entrance of an unspecified hotel will be transformed into venues allowing alcohol consumption.

Visitors are not allowed to bring alcohol into the country, nor are they permitted to shop at the nation’s lone liquor store located on the outskirts of Doha. They are allowed to purchase alcohol at a handful of licensed hotels and clubs.

The 2022 World Cup is set to begin on Nov. 21.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Alabama running back Keilan Robinson (2) after scoring a long touchdown run against New Mexico State.
Extra Mustard

Former Alabama RB’s Championship Rings Sold on ‘Pawn Stars’

The man who sold them on the show said his uncle gave them to him.

By Joseph Salvador
U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe runs during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against Spain on March 8, 2020, in Harrison, N.J.
Play
Soccer

Rapinoe Pays Tribute to Griner With White House Outfit

Rapinoe showed support for Brittney Griner as she was presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

By Madeline Coleman
Nets forward Kevin Durant in a game with a retro Nets jersey on.
NBA

Report: Nets Requested Massive Return From Timberwolves for Durant

Brooklyn reportedly asked for both of Minnesota's best two players in a deal.

By Daniel Chavkin
trey-lance
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Trey Lance Ready to Fulfill His Potential

Trey Lance and Derek Carr are two quarterbacks with excellent late-round value.

By Michael Fabiano
Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich
Soccer

Barcelona President Claims Club Has Made an Offer for Lewandowski

Lewandowski has made it clear he wants to leave Bayern, and Barcelona is reportedly his desired destination.

By Associated Press
Sep 2, 2020; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during training camp at Levi s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: San Francisco 49ers/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
NFL

49ers Star Trent Williams Makes History With Madden Rating

The nine-time Pro Bowler earned his first career first-team All-Pro nod in 2021.

By Jelani Scott
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning the men's singles quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz of the United States at Wimbledon.
Play
Tennis

Nadal Practices for Semifinal Despite Reports of Injury

The Spaniard reportedly has a seven-millimeter tear in his abdomen.

By Madeline Coleman
brian-windhorst
Play
Extra Mustard

Brian Windhorst on “First Take” Video, Going Viral, Rudy Gobert Trade

ESPN's Brian Windhorst on going viral, LeBron's future and competing with Woj and Shams

By Jimmy Traina