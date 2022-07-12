Over 20 years after making his breakout MLS debut, Landon Donovan has emerged as a finalist to take over as manager of the Earthquakes, his home for his first four seasons stateside.

Donovan, 40, is among the five candidates who have made it to the final phase of the Quakes’ interview process, according to a report from ESPN. The club is also reportedly considering members of its existing coaching staff for the position; to date, San Jose has interviewed over 10 people during the process.

The Earthquakes have been searching for a new manager since parting ways with Matías Almeyda on April 18 after five years. The club named Alex Covelo as interim head coach, and currently sit in last place in the Western Conference with 19 points through 18 games played.

Monday’s news could signal the end of Donovan’s time in the USL Championship as manager of the San Diego Loyal, where he is also the co-owner and serves as executive VP of soccer operations. The Loyal, an expansion team that made its debut in 2020, are currently in third place in the league’s Western Conference with 34 points through 19 matches played; the club made the postseason in 2021 after not qualifying in its inaugural year, but were eliminated in the quarterfinal.

A return to San Jose would mark a triumphant homecoming for Donovan, a native of Ontario, Calif., 18 years after he played his last game for the organization. He joined the Quakes in 2001 on loan from German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, setting in motion a remarkable four-year stretch that produced the club’s only MLS Cups in ’01 and ’03. Donovan also earned three All-Star nods and was named All-Star MVP in ’01 during his time with the club.

Widely considered as one the greatest of all time both domestically and internationally, Donovan left San Jose for L.A. to join the Galaxy in 2005 where he claimed more accolades across 11 total seasons. The six-time MLS Cup winner officially retired from the sport in 2018 as the MLS leader in regular-season goals (144), which has since been broken by Chris Wondolowski (171), and assists (136), as well as playoff goals (25).

Donovan’s acclaimed run with the United States men’s national team spanned 14 years and included three FIFA World Cup appearances from ’02 to ’10. His 57 goals and 58 assists rank first all-time in USMNT history, and also earned him the distinction of being the only American player to surpass both 50 goals and assists in his career.

Donovan also helped guide the U.S. to four of its first five Gold Cup titles (’02, ’05, ’07, ’13) and was named U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year a record four times, among a host of other accomplishments.

