Soccer
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup

Popp Powers Germany Back Into Semifinals at Women's Euros

LONDON (AP) — Captain Alexandra Popp powered Germany past Austria 2-0 on Thursday to set up a semifinal match with either France or the Netherlands at the Women's European Championship.

Germany showed lightning-quick reactions and smart thinking for the opening goal in the 25th minute, with Klara Bühl turning over possession on the left flank and cutting back a cross that Popp wisely left alone to allow teammate Lina Magull to score from a better position.

A surprise semifinalist at the last European Championship, Austria was tenacious in defense but frustrated in attack, hitting the post twice and the crossbar once.

Dangerous throughout the game, Popp sealed it for Germany in the 90th when she exploited goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger's rare lapse of concentration to charge down her attempted pass and send it into the net.

Eight-time European champion Germany moves into the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time since winning the Olympic gold medal in 2016, following quarterfinal exits at the last Euros in 2017 and the 2019 World Cup, and failing to qualify for last year's Olympics.

