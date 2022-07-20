Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup

Stanway’s Extra-Time Stunner Sends England Through, Eliminates Spain at Women’s Euros

England was six minutes away from abrupt elimination at the Women’s European Championship that it’s hosting, but the Lionesses still have hope of lifting a trophy on home soil after all.

Georgia Stanway’s sensational strike in extra time wound up being the difference in a 2–1 win over Spain on Wednesday, after Ella Toone forced the additional 30 minutes with an 84th-minute goal of her own.

Esther González’s 54th-minute goal looked like it had sent a very impressive Spain on course for its first knockout-round victory at a major championship and a first semifinal berth at the Women’s Euros in 25 years (only eight teams competed and four made the semis out of the group stage in 1997), but the late collapse means Spain has now been bounced in the quarterfinals in each of the last three Euros. It also lost to the U.S. in the round of 16 at the most recent Women’s World Cup. England, meanwhile, is onto the semis for a second straight Euros after the 23-year-old Stanway’s ferocious long-range blast with her right in the 96th minute.

England was one of two perfect teams in the group stage, outscoring Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland 14–0 in three victories, but it didn’t look good for Sarina Wiegman’s side after González scored to stun the home crowd in Brighton. England had thought briefly that it had taken the lead in the first half, but Ellen White had a goal ruled out for offside, keeping things scoreless until González’s breakthrough.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

But with six minutes remaining England pulled level, with the Man United Women duo of Alessia Russo and Toone combining, the latter scoring from close range to make it 1–1.

England is now undefeated in all 18 matches since Wiegman, who coached the Netherlands to the title in 2017, took charge as manager (16-0-2), outscoring opponents 100–4 in that time. It will play either Sweden or Belgium in the semifinals, while Spain exits wondering what could have been. Stars Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso were both forced to miss the duration of the competition with injuries. Alexia, the reigning world player of the year, tore her ACL on the eve of the competition. Spain has already qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and it’ll hope to end its knockout-stage malaise down under as one of the top competitors in New Zealand and Australia.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff4 minutes ago
Venus Williams (USA) seen playing Ons Jabeur (TUN) in second round singles at 2021 Wimbledon.
Tennis

Venus Williams Set to Play in First Singles Tournament Since 2021

The former World No. 1 will join her sister Serena at the National Bank Open.

By Associated Press5 minutes ago
Pacers forward Buddy Hield points to his left during an NBA game.
NBA

Report: Lakers in Talks With Pacers for Buddy Hield Trade

Los Angeles and Indiana have reportedly discussed a trade for the veteran guard.

By Daniel Chavkin19 minutes ago
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kiffin Gives Priceless Reaction to Daughter’s Zara Shopping Spree

He didn’t hesitate to call out his daughter on social media.

By Madeline Coleman22 minutes ago
quidditch
Play
More Sports

Quidditch Reveals New Name to Distance Itself From J.K. Rowling

Two of the sports governing bodies announced a rebranding for the sport popularized in the Harry Potter book and film series.

By Nick Selbe35 minutes ago
Jim Phillips speaks at ACC media days
Play
College Football

As the College Sports Gap Widens, Jim Phillips Digs In

The ACC commissioner believes his league can still close the gap with the SEC and Big Ten.

By Ross Dellenger38 minutes ago
trey-lance
Play
NFL

Steve Young Shares What He Told Trey Lance Ahead of Season

The 49ers legend shared some valuable advice to the second-year quarterback with just a few days remaining before training camp begins.

By Wilton Jackson49 minutes ago
Bobby Bonilla
Extra Mustard

Bobby Bonilla Auctioning off His Copy of Infamous Mets Contract

The six-time MLB All-Star is selling the written contract as part of a “Bobby Bonilla Day” experience.

By Thomas Neumann56 minutes ago