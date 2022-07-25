Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Hold Talks With Manchester United Over Future, per Report

Cristiano Ronaldo is due back in Manchester to hold talks with Manchester United regarding his future, according to The Athletic

The 37-year-old missed the club’s preseason tour of Thailand and Australia this summer due to personal reasons although he has been linked with a move away from Manchester United. Per The Athletic, Ronaldo informed the club of his desire to leave if the right offer came along this summer.

Chelsea reportedly pursued an interest in signing the forward this summer before deciding against such a move. Meanwhile, Ronaldo reportedly turned down a $30 million move to Saudi Arabia that included a reported $275 million wage package that could have made him the highest-paid player in the world.

New Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has previously stated this summer that Ronaldo is not for sale, saying, “Cristiano is in our plans and we want to [have] success together.”

Twelve years after leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid, Ronaldo made his heralded return to Old Trafford last year after joining from Juventus on a two-year contract. 

In his first year back, the Portuguese star was Manchester United’s top scorer with 24 goals in 35 matches across all competitions, including 18 Premier League goals. However, Manchester United missed out on a Champions League spot after finishing sixth in the Premier League with 58 points, its lowest points total ever in the Premier League. 

