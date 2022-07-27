Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
The Most Successful Athletes of the 21st Century
The Most Successful Athletes of the 21st Century

Man United Introduces New Signing Martinez, Competition for Maguire

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United completed the signing of Argentina center back Lisandro Martínez from Ajax for nearly $58 million on Wednesday, a move that casts doubt on the status of much-criticized captain Harry Maguire.

Martínez signed a five-year deal with the option of an extra 12 months at United, with the clubs having reached agreement on the transfer 10 days ago.

Martínez links up again with recently hired United manager Erik ten Hag, who he played under at Ajax, in a signal that the team will have more of a possession-based style this season. Martínez is a ball-playing defender who is left footed — characteristics that are highly sought-after in the modern game.

He is set to be deployed as the left-sided center back, a position currently occupied by Maguire. The England international endured a tough year last season and was booed by sections of United's supporters during the preseason tour of Thailand and Australia.

Ten Hag also has Raphaël Varane and Victor Lindelöf as center backs in the squad, so Maguire isn't a guaranteed starter, even if he has been retained as club captain for this season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and now that I’m here I’m going to push myself even further," said Martínez, who won the Copa América with Argentina in 2021 and two Dutch league titles with Ajax.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that under this manager and coaches, and together with my new teammates, we can do it."

Ajax has already said the transfer fee will be 57.37 million euros ($57.9 million) with a potential further 10 million euros for the Dutch club in conditional add-ons.

The 24-year-old Martínez has played seven times for Argentina.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Liz Cambage sips a drink sitting courtside at an NBA game
Play
WNBA

SI:AM | Liz Cambage’s Messy Sparks Exit

The Sparks dumped one of their key players during the playoff chase, reportedly due to a variety of off-court issues.

By Dan Gartland2 minutes ago
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during a game against the Liberty.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner Testifies in Russian Trial

The WNBA star said that her rights were not explained when she was detained at a Moscow airport in February.

By Associated Press7 minutes ago
dCOVpga_H
Golf

She Reported a PGA Player for Domestic Violence. What Didn’t Happen Next.

SI reviewed emails and documents regarding two allegations against Tom Pernice Jr., showing the Tour’s actions—and lack thereof—were problematic.

By Jessica Luther and Jon Wertheim8 minutes ago
Sebastien Haller is out after surgery for a testicular tumor
Play
Soccer

Dortmund Signing Haller Has Surgery to Remove Testicular Tumor

Sébastien Haller had to leave a preseason training camp 12 days after signing with Dortmund for treatment after the tumor was found.

By Associated Press8 minutes ago
Ian Darke will call 2022 World Cup games for Fox
Play
Soccer

Darke Joins Fox to Call 2022 World Cup Games

The veteran announcer called the 2010 and 2014 World Cups for ESPN and becomes Fox’s third play-by-play announcer for 2022.

By Associated Press15 minutes ago
Screenshot of Carlos Rodon in the Giants dugout after kicking a bat that struck shortstop Thairo Estrada in the knee.
MLB

Giants’ Rodon Kicks Bat in Frustration, Bat Hits Teammate in Knee (Video)

The starter’s actions came much to the dismay of his teammates and manager.

By Zach Koons50 minutes ago
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) guards Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter of a playoff game between the two teams.
NBA

Jayson Tatum on KD, Celtics Trade Talks: ’Not My Decision’

Boston’s lead star seems rather content with the team’s current roster.

By Zach Koons21 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) throws a pass during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Play
Betting

ACC College Football Championship Futures Betting Breakdown

Clemson is favored to win the ACC at SI Sportsbook and Miami is poised to challenge in coach Mario Cristobal’s first season.

By Frankie Taddeo27 minutes ago