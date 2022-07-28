Things have not been working out so well for Jozy Altidore in New England, so the U.S. men’s national team veteran is heading south.

Altidore has secured a loan to Puebla in Liga MX, Revolution coach Bruce Arena confirmed on Thursday, a move that runs through the end of the year. The 32-year-old forward, in his first season with the Revolution after a largely successful run in Toronto, has only made four starts this season (17 appearances total) and has one goal to show for it. Any hopes of returning to the U.S. men’s national team radar appear to have gone by the wayside (he last appeared in a U.S. camp in January 2021, withdrawing before a friendly), but perhaps a move to Mexico—something that Altidore has been linked to before—will rejuvenate the striker, who is the third all-time leading scorer in USMNT history (42 goals) behind Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey (57)

Puebla is the former home of ex-U.S. players DaMarcus Beasley and Herculez Gomez, the latter of whom parlayed a sizzling run of form and goals in the winter and spring of 2010 into a ticket to the World Cup in South Africa.

Puebla is currently fifth in Liga MX’s table five games into the Apertura season, and it’s coached by 37-year-old Nicolás Larcamón. Altidore has two years remaining on his deal with the Revolution, and the short-term loan reportedly comes without an option or obligation to buy.

