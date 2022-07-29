Skip to main content
Sue Bird Becomes Minority Investor in NWSL’s Gotham FC

WNBA legend Sue Bird has signed on to become a minority investor in National Women’s Soccer League club NJ/NY Gotham FC, the team announced Friday.

Bird, 41, will act as a consultant and advisor to “boost the club’s profile in local, national, and international markets.” The four-time WNBA champion joins a star-studded ownership group that also includes United States women’s national team star Carli Lloyd, and NBA star Kevin Durant and agent Rich Kleiman’s venture capital firm, Thirty Five Ventures.

“As the NWSL franchise in New York, investing in Gotham FC was an easy decision,” said Bird, a native of Syosset, Nassau County, New York. “The club has demonstrated sustained business growth and is established as a critical pillar in the community. There is a lot of talk about the power of investing in women’s sports. As an athlete in a position to invest, I’m excited to now lead by example. I am honored to join such a strong ownership group and look forward to the continued business growth and brand recognition for both Gotham FC and the NWSL.”

In addition to her role as a consultant, Bird will also collaborate with club chair Tammy Murphy, managing Owner Ed Nalbandian, and club leadership on a “variety of club initiatives to promote the club and support its players and community.”

“Sue has played such a big role in shaping today’s WNBA and bringing it to the forefront in so many important cultural conversations,” Murphy said. “She’s shown tremendous leadership, passion, and work ethic throughout her legendary career, and I cannot wait for her to bring those qualities to Gotham FC.”

A future basketball Hall of Famer and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Bird is currently in the final season of her illustrious 20-year career. The Storm lifer earned her 13th All-Star nod in July, and has, once again, helped guide Seattle to an 18–11 mark as the season nears its end on Aug. 14.

