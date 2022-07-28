Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

UEFA Investigating Turkish Club After Fans Chant Putin’s Name vs. Kyiv

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA said Thursday it is investigating Turkish club Fenerbahçe after its fans chanted the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Champions League qualifying game against Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv.

The chants were heard at Fenerbahçe’s stadium in Istanbul shortly after Vitaliy Buyalskiy scored the opening goal for Dynamo in a game the Ukrainian team went on to win 2-1 after extra time on Wednesday.

“A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged misbehavior of Fenerbahçe supporters,” European soccer’s governing body said in a statement. “Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

UEFA didn’t respond to a request for comment on whether the chants could count as banned discriminatory language, or could fall under a rule excluding “provocative messages” of a political nature.

Fenerbahçe said it rejected the chants and that it was unfair to blame the club. It also claimed fans had been provoked by “exaggerated gestures by some of the opposing team’s players.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We as Fenerbahçe do not accept the reaction that rose from some sections of the stands—whatever the reason may be,” the club said.

“It is not a fair and just approach to blame the (chants) that do not represent the stance and values of our club, to all of our fans and to put the responsibility on our club.”

The first leg of their qualifier was a 0-0 draw in Poland, where Dynamo is playing its European home games because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jules Koundé playing for the French national team.
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Confirms Move for Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde

Barça reportedly pipped Chelsea to a move for the French international, who is the club’s fifth signing of the summer.

By Andrew Gastelum7 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes a snap during minicamp.
Play
NFL

Attention on Watson and the Browns Nothing New in Cleveland

The team has dealt with a lot of unusual circumstances the last decade, but this one is obviously different.

By Albert Breer44 minutes ago
Jozy Altidore is joining Puebla in Liga MX
Soccer

Altidore Heads on Loan to Puebla in Liga MX

Jozy Altidore has made just four starts and has one goal with the Revolution, and he’s heading to Mexico until the end of the year.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
Vince McMahon
Extra Mustard

Unpacking Vince McMahon’s Shocking WWE Departure

Will he be back? When will WWE see on-air changes? How do WWE wrestlers feel about Triple H in charge of creative?

By Jimmy Traina1 hour ago
Basketball great LeBron James sits on the sidelines during The Skill Factory and Strive for Greatness game at the Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 21, 2022. TSF defeated Strive for Greatness 65-50. Sports Peach Jam The Skill Factory V Strive For Greatness
NASCAR

LeBron’s Foundation Featured in Buescher’s NASCAR Paint Scheme

The Lakers star is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group, which is the parent company of RFK Racing.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
Anthony Smith (red gloves) prepares to fight Glover Teixeira (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
MMA

Anthony Smith Ready to Silence the Naysayers at UFC 277

'Every time I fight, there's always an excuse,' Lionheart said. 'I'm very excited to see what they're going to say on Sunday.'

By John Morgan, MMA Underground1 hour ago
Diogo Jota is out hurt for Liverpool
Play
Soccer

Jota ‘Will Take a While, Unfortunately’ to Return for Liverpool

Diogo Jota is injured and will miss more than just Sunday’s Community Shield vs. Manchester City.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park.
MLB

Rival Executives See One Favorite for Juan Soto, per Report

This team has reportedly emerged as a potential player in the chase for the All-Star.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago