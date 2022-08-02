Skip to main content
Robert Lewandowski Is “Very Happy” About His Move to Barcelona From Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski Is “Very Happy” About His Move to Barcelona From Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski Returns to Bayern Munich for Farewell Visit

After a lengthy and, at times, acrimonious transfer saga, it turns out that Robert Lewandowski didn’t leave Bayern Munich on such bad terms after all.

The Polish star visited the Bayern offices Tuesday to issue a proper goodbye, meeting with former teammates and club executives after joining Barcelona in a €45 million move last month. 

“Everything is fine,” Lewandowski told Sky before driving away from Bayern’s office, per Reuters. “I met everyone and thanked them. I will never forget what I received here and what I experienced. That is the most important thing for me. Last week was a bit complicated but sometimes this is part of football.”

Throughout the summer, the two sides stood their ground on a potential transfer. Whereas Lewandowski said that his “story at Bayern has come to an end,” Bayern stood firm on the fact that the forward still had a year left on his contract. 

However, it all seems to be water under the bridge after Lewandowski’s visit Tuesday. 

 “It was nice of Robert to come by my office one last time,” Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said. “We chatted about everything, left on good terms and will stay in contact in the future. Robert and FC Bayern was and is a special success story. We wish him all the best at FC Barcelona.” 

In eight seasons with Bayern, Lewandowski recorded 344 goals in 375 appearances, earned two straight The Best FIFA Men’s Player awards and won eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League trophy. 

