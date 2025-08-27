2025–26 Champions League Draw: Barcelona’s Potential League Phase Opponents
Barcelona were the standout performers of the maiden Champions League league phase, but their continental drought continued last season despite their domestic success.
Hansi Flick ended his debut campaign at the helm with three trophies in his back pocket, but his team came up short in Europe following one of the all-time great semifinals. "Pazza" Inter came to the fore and stunned the La Liga champions late, eventually progressing into the final by virtue of a calm Davide Frattesi finish in extra time.
Flick’s Barça, however, aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and have all the makings of European champions.
Here‘s who they could phase in the league phase, with the draw taking place at UEFA HQ on Thursday.
What 2025–26 Champions League Pot Are Barcelona In?
You’d have thought Barcelona would be perennial Pot 1 members, but the Blaugrana dropped down to Pot 2 for the 2022–23 group stage draw, and were punished by being paired with Bayern Munich and Inter.
However, Barça have re-emerged in Pot 1 in recent iterations, and have squeezed into the premier pot for the upcoming draw as the ninth highest-ranked team based on UEFA’s coefficients. The La Liga champions are joined by Real Madrid, but cannot face their great Clásico rivals in the league phase.
Flick’s side will be paired against two teams from each pot, with three more Spanish teams—Atlético Madrid, Villarreal and Athletic Club—off the table.
Barcelona’s 2025–26 Potential Champions League League Phase Opponents
Club
Nation
Pot
PSG
France
1
Man City
England
1
Bayern Munich
Germany
1
Liverpool
England
1
Inter
Italy
1
Chelsea
England
1
Borussia Dortmund
Germany
1
Arsenal
England
2
Bayer Leverkusen
Germany
2
Atalanta
Italy
2
Juventus
Italy
2
Eintracht Frankfurt
Germany
2
Tottenham Hotspur
England
2/3
PSV Eindhoven
Netherlands
3
Ajax
Netherlands
3
Napoli
Italy
3
Sporting CP
Portugal
3
Olympiacos
Greece
3
Slavia Prague
Czechia
3
Marseille
France
3
Monaco
France
3/4
Galatasaray
Türkiye
4
Union Saint-Gilloise
Belgium
4
Newcastle United
England
4
There are seven more teams to be confirmed in the league phase, but none Spanish. Once the playoffs are complete, there will be 31 potential opponents for Barcelona.
From Pot 1, we know Barça can’t face Madrid, but they will be drawn against two of either Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter, Liverpool, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.
As it stands, there are just four guaranteed possibilities in Pot 2, although Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur could yet join the pot. Arsenal are the highest-ranked Pot 2 outfit, with Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt the other options.
Dutch tandem PSV Eindhoven and Ajax top the coefficient rankings in Pot 3, and Napoli are back in the big time after claiming a second Scudetto in three years. Sporting CP without hitman Viktor Gyökeres, as well as Slavia Prague, Olympiacos, Marseille and Monaco are potential opponents, too.
Barça avoid a tough Pot 4 opponent in the form of Athletic Club, but could face Newcastle United, Galatasaray or Union Saint-Gilloise.
Barcelona’s Toughest Potential 2025–26 Champions League League Phase Opponents
Inter prevented Barcelona from reaching their first Champions League final in a decade last season, but Cristian Chivu’s iteration of the Nerazzurri is bound to be watered down from Simone Inzaghi’s.
Instead, Barcelona, who topped the league phase table last time out, would prefer to avoid holders Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League champions Liverpool.
Arsenal are the standout team in Pot 2, and have shown distinct signs of growth in this competition over the past two years. Quarterfinalists in 2023–24 and semifinalists in 2024–25, the Gunners are pushing to take the next step this term.
Given the question marks that surround many of the Pot 2 incumbents, including Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta, Tottenham Hotspur could be the other team to avoid. Thomas Frank’s side look like nasty opponents for Europe’s best, but their ceiling this term will depend on the business they conduct in the final days of the window.
Antonio Conte has a pretty wretched record in the Champions League, but no one will want to face his Napoli team from Pot 3. PSV Eindhoven aren’t on the level of the elites, but have plenty of experience in this competition.
Barcelona won’t fancy trips to Galatasaray or Newcastle from Pot 4.