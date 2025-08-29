2025–26 Champions League Draw: Results Ranked From Easiest to Hardest
The Champions League league phase draw took place Thursday, Aug. 28, as 36 teams from across Europe learned their first eight opponents of the competition.
If you missed last year’s competition and are wondering where the traditional group stage went, UEFA did away with groups of four in 2024–25 promising a more exciting format with big names facing off more frequently throughout the tournament. Teams play eight games while competing in a table. Points are awarded the same, three for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss, and the top 24 teams in the table advance to the next round. The top eight of those 24 get a bye directly to the round of 16 while the 16 other sides compete in a playoff round to advance.
Fans anxiously watched on as Zlatan Ibrahimović and Kaká drew team names from four pots to determine who would play who. And, of course, after the results, they eagerly celebrated—or complained—about how difficult their draws seemed on paper.
Opta went ahead deciphering the 18 easiest and hardest draws for each team competing.
Opta goes as far to point out that a team’s run, no matter how difficult, might not matter in the end as Paris Saint-Germain were given the title of having the hardest run last year and went on to become first-time champions.
Here are the 18 easiest and hardest Champions League draws for the league phase, per Opta’s objective rating based on their power rankings.
Easiest 2025–26 Champions League Draws
Team
Avg. Opp. Rating
Rating Excl. Kariat*
Notable Fixture
Pafos
88.7
90.5
Chelsea (A)
FC Copenhagen
88.7
90.5
Barcelona (A)
Arsenal
88.8
90.7
Bayern Munich (H)
Tottenham Hotspur
89.1
89.1
PSG (A)
Villarreal
89.6
89.6
Manchester City (H)
Ajax
89.8
89.8
Inter Milan (H)
Liverpool
89.9
89.9
Real Madrid (H)
Chelsea
89.9
89.9
Barcelona (H)
Inter Milan
89.9
N/A
Liverpool (H)
Juventus
89.9
89.9
Real Madrid (A)
Olympiacos
89.9
N/A
Barcelona (A)
Real Madrid
90.0
N/A
Liverpool (A)
Sporting CP
90.0
N/A
PSG (H)
Manchester City
90.2
90.2
Real Madrid (A)
Borussia Dortmund
90.5
N/A
Manchester City (A)
Napoli
90.5
90.5
Chelsea (H)
Monaco
90.6
90.6
Real Madrid (A)
Bodø/Glimt
90.7
90.7
Manchester City (H)
A caveat here as you’ll notice by the two ratings: the first numbered column indicates their average opponent rating including a drawn matchup against Kazakhstan Premier League side FC Kairat. Of course, teams can’t help who they’re drawn against, but Opta excluded Kairat from a separate analysis. As such, if a team is facing Kairat, they also have a separate rating next to them indicating how much the side affects the overall number.
As such four of the six Premier League sides—Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea—find themselves with favorable draws. Also included from Europe’s top five leagues are Villarreal, Inter Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Monaco.
Hardest 2025–26 Champions League Draws
Team
Avg. Opponent Rating
Notable Fixture
Bayern Munich
92.9
Paris Saint-Germain (A)
Paris Saint-Germain
92.7
Barcelona (H)
PSV Eindhoven
92.6
Bayern Munich (A)
Marseille
92.5
Real Madrid (A)
Newcastle United
92.2
Barcelona (H)
Atlético Madrid
92.1
Inter Milan (H)
Bayer Leverkusen
92.0
Manchester City (A)
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise
91.8
Bayern Munich (A)
Slavia Prague
91.6
Inter Milan (A)
Eintracht Frankfurt
91.6
Liverpool (H)
Athletic Bilbao
91.5
Dortmund (A)
Qarabağ
91.4
Bayern Munich (A)
FC Kairat
91.2
Arsenal (A)
Atalanta
91.0
Chelsea (H)
Barcelona
90.9
Paris Saint-Germain (H)
Club Brugge
90.8
Barcelona (H)
Galatasaray
90.8
Liverpool (H)
Benfica
90.7
Real Madrid (H)
Bayern Munich has the honor of having the highest average opponent rating as they will face Chelsea, champions Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal from Pots 1 and 2 respectively. Though, on paper, it seems PSG might have the more difficult road based on names alone.
The title-holders face Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle, Sporting Lisbon and Athletic Club. A gauntlet run, but again they had a difficult run last time and walked away comfortably with the trophy against Inter Milan in the final.
Newcastle United also face a tough road traveling to face PSG, Leverkusen and Marseille while hosting Barcelona and Benfica among others.