2025–26 Champions League Draw: Results Ranked From Easiest to Hardest

The league phase is back again with each of the 36 qualified teams playing eight matches in the round.

Max Mallow

A look at Barcelona’s Champions League league phase draw.
A look at Barcelona’s Champions League league phase draw. / FREDERIC DIDES/AFP via Getty Images

The Champions League league phase draw took place Thursday, Aug. 28, as 36 teams from across Europe learned their first eight opponents of the competition.

If you missed last year’s competition and are wondering where the traditional group stage went, UEFA did away with groups of four in 2024–25 promising a more exciting format with big names facing off more frequently throughout the tournament. Teams play eight games while competing in a table. Points are awarded the same, three for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss, and the top 24 teams in the table advance to the next round. The top eight of those 24 get a bye directly to the round of 16 while the 16 other sides compete in a playoff round to advance.

Fans anxiously watched on as Zlatan Ibrahimović and Kaká drew team names from four pots to determine who would play who. And, of course, after the results, they eagerly celebrated—or complained—about how difficult their draws seemed on paper.

Opta went ahead deciphering the 18 easiest and hardest draws for each team competing.

Opta goes as far to point out that a team’s run, no matter how difficult, might not matter in the end as Paris Saint-Germain were given the title of having the hardest run last year and went on to become first-time champions.

Here are the 18 easiest and hardest Champions League draws for the league phase, per Opta’s objective rating based on their power rankings.

Easiest 2025–26 Champions League Draws

Team

Avg. Opp. Rating

Rating Excl. Kariat*

Notable Fixture

Pafos

88.7

90.5

Chelsea (A)

FC Copenhagen

88.7

90.5

Barcelona (A)

Arsenal

88.8

90.7

Bayern Munich (H)

Tottenham Hotspur

89.1

89.1

PSG (A)

Villarreal

89.6

89.6

Manchester City (H)

Ajax

89.8

89.8

Inter Milan (H)

Liverpool

89.9

89.9

Real Madrid (H)

Chelsea

89.9

89.9

Barcelona (H)

Inter Milan

89.9

N/A

Liverpool (H)

Juventus

89.9

89.9

Real Madrid (A)

Olympiacos

89.9

N/A

Barcelona (A)

Real Madrid

90.0

N/A

Liverpool (A)

Sporting CP

90.0

N/A

PSG (H)

Manchester City

90.2

90.2

Real Madrid (A)

Borussia Dortmund

90.5

N/A

Manchester City (A)

Napoli

90.5

90.5

Chelsea (H)

Monaco

90.6

90.6

Real Madrid (A)

Bodø/Glimt

90.7

90.7

Manchester City (H)

A caveat here as you’ll notice by the two ratings: the first numbered column indicates their average opponent rating including a drawn matchup against Kazakhstan Premier League side FC Kairat. Of course, teams can’t help who they’re drawn against, but Opta excluded Kairat from a separate analysis. As such, if a team is facing Kairat, they also have a separate rating next to them indicating how much the side affects the overall number.

As such four of the six Premier League sides—Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea—find themselves with favorable draws. Also included from Europe’s top five leagues are Villarreal, Inter Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and Monaco.

Hardest 2025–26 Champions League Draws

Team

Avg. Opponent Rating

Notable Fixture

Bayern Munich

92.9

Paris Saint-Germain (A)

Paris Saint-Germain

92.7

Barcelona (H)

PSV Eindhoven

92.6

Bayern Munich (A)

Marseille

92.5

Real Madrid (A)

Newcastle United

92.2

Barcelona (H)

Atlético Madrid

92.1

Inter Milan (H)

Bayer Leverkusen

92.0

Manchester City (A)

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

91.8

Bayern Munich (A)

Slavia Prague

91.6

Inter Milan (A)

Eintracht Frankfurt

91.6

Liverpool (H)

Athletic Bilbao

91.5

Dortmund (A)

Qarabağ

91.4

Bayern Munich (A)

FC Kairat

91.2

Arsenal (A)

Atalanta

91.0

Chelsea (H)

Barcelona

90.9

Paris Saint-Germain (H)

Club Brugge

90.8

Barcelona (H)

Galatasaray

90.8

Liverpool (H)

Benfica

90.7

Real Madrid (H)

Bayern Munich has the honor of having the highest average opponent rating as they will face Chelsea, champions Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal from Pots 1 and 2 respectively. Though, on paper, it seems PSG might have the more difficult road based on names alone.

The title-holders face Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle, Sporting Lisbon and Athletic Club. A gauntlet run, but again they had a difficult run last time and walked away comfortably with the trophy against Inter Milan in the final.

Newcastle United also face a tough road traveling to face PSG, Leverkusen and Marseille while hosting Barcelona and Benfica among others.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS

