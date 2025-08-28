2025-26 Champions League Draw: League Phase Games in Full
The draw for the 2025–26 Champions League has been concluded in Monaco, with Liverpool and Manchester City both set to face 15-time winners Real Madrid.
Paris Saint-Germain are the competition’s defending champions after handsomely defeating Inter Milan in last season’s final, and they will take on Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur, who they recently faced in the Super Cup, in three heavyweight fixtures.
Kevin De Bruyne will return to Manchester to face City with his new employers Napoli, with German duo Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund two other stern opponents for Pep Guardiola’s charges.
Arsenal welcome Harry Kane and Bayern Munich to north London for what would appear on paper to be their toughest game of the league phase, though they won’t be looking forward to an away day at San Siro to face Inter. The Gunners have also drawn Atlético Madrid at home—one of two trips to England they face as an away day at Liverpool also looms.
Club World Cup champions Chelsea will take on Napoli, bringing Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge, and Enzo Maresca’s Blues also face Bayern and Barcelona—Hansi Flick’s Catalan giants seeking European glory for the first time since 2015.
Full details of the 2025–26 Champions League draw below.
Pot 1 teams
- Real Madrid
- Home: Manchester City, Juventus, Marseille, Monaco
- Away: Liverpool, Benfica, Olympiacos, Kairat Almaty
- Manchester City
- Home: Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Galatasaray
- Away: Real Madrid, Villarreal, Bodø/Glimt, Monaco
- Bayern Munich
- Home: Chelsea, Club Brugge, Sporting CP, Union Saint-Gilloise
- Away: Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Pafos
- Liverpool
- Home: Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, Qarabağ
- Away: Inter, Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille, Galatasaray
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Home: Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Tottenham, Newcastle
- Away: Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP, Athletic Club
- Inter
- Home: Liverpool, Arsenal, Slavia Prague, Kairat Almaty
- Away: Borussia Dortmund, Atlético Madrid, Ajax, Union Saint-Gilloise
- Chelsea
- Home: Barcelona, Benfica, Ajax, Pafos
- Away: Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Napoli, Qarabağ
- Borussia Dortmund
- Home: Inter, Villarreal, Bodø/Glimt, Athletic Club
- Away: Manchester City, Juventus, Tottenham, Copenhagen
- Barcelona
- Home: Paris Saint-Germain, Eintracht Frankfurt, Olympiacos, Copenhagen
- Away: Chelsea, Club Brugge, Slavia Prague, Newcastle
Pot 2 teams
- Arsenal
- Home: Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Olympiacos, Kariat Almaty
- Away: Inter, Club Brugge, Slavia Prague, Athletic Club
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Home: Paris Saint-Germain, Villarreal, PSV Eindhoven, Newcastle
- Away: Manchester City, Benfica, Olympiacos, Copenhagen
- Atlético Madrid
- Home: Inter, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bodø/Glimt, Union Saint-Gilloise
- Away: Liverpool, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Galatasaray
- Benfica
- Home: Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Qarabağ
- Away: Chelsea, Juventus, Ajax, Newcastle
- Atalanta
- Home: Chelsea, Club Brugge, Slavia Prague, Athletic Club
- Away: Paris Saint-Germain, Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille, Union Saint-Gilloise
- Villarreal
- Home: Manchester City, Juventus, Ajax, Copenhagen
- Away: Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, Pafos
- Juventus
- Home: Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, Sporting CP, Pafos
- Away: Real Madrid, Villarreal, Bodø/Glimt, Monaco
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Home: Liverpool, Atalanta, Tottenham, Galatasaray
- Away: Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Napoli, Qarabağ
- Club Brugge
- Home: Barcelona, Arsenal, Marseille, Monaco
- Away: Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Sporting CP, Kairat Almaty
Pot 3 teams
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Home: Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal, Slavia Prague, Copenhagen
- Away: Paris Saint-Germain, Eintracht Frankfurt, Bodø/Glimt, Monaco
- PSV Eindhoven
- Home: Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Napoli, Union Saint-Gilloise
- Away: Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympiacos, Newcastle
- Ajax
- Home: Inter, Benfica, Olympiacos, Galatasaray
- Away: Chelsea, Villarreal, Marseille, Qarabağ
- Napoli
- Home: Chelsea, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP, Qarabağ
- Away: Manchester City, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Copenhagen
- Sporting CP
- Home: Paris Saint-Germain, Club Brugge, Marseille, Kairat Almaty
- Away: Bayern Munich, Juventus, Napoli, Athletic Club
- Olympiacos
- Home: Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven, Pafos
- Away: Barcelona, Arsenal, Ajax, Kairat Almaty
- Slavia Prague
- Home: Barcelona, Arsenal, Bodø/Glimt, Athletic Club
- Away: Inter, Atalanta, Tottenham, Pafos
- Bodø/Glimt
- Home: Manchester City, Juventus, Tottenham, Monaco
- Away: Borussia Dortmund, Atlético Madrid, Slavia Prague, Galatasaray
- Marseille
- Home: Liverpool, Atalanta, Ajax, Newcastle
- Away: Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Sporting CP, Union Saint-Gilloise
Pot 4 teams
- Copenhagen
- Home: Borussia Dortmund, Leverkusen, Napoli, Kairat Almaty
- Away: Barcelona, Villarreal, Tottenham, Qarabağ
- Monaco:
- Home: Manchester City, Juventus, Tottenham, Galatasaray
- Away: Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Bodø/Glimt, Pafos
- Galatasaray
- Home: Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Bodø/Glimt, Union Saint-Gilloise
- Away: Manchester City, Eintracht Frank, Ajax, Monaco
- Union Saint-Gilloise
- Home: Inter, Atalanta, Marseille, Newcastle
- Away: Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, Galatasaray
- Qarabağ
- Home: Chelsea, Eintracht Frankfurt, Ajax, Copenhagen
- Away: Liverpool, Benfica, Napoli, Athletic Club
- Athletic Club
- Home: Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Sporting CP, Qarabağ
- Away: Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Slavia Prague, Newcastle
- Newcastle
- Home: Barcelona, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Athletic Club
- Away: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, Marseille, Union Saint-Gilloise
- Pafos
- Home: Bayern Munich, Villarreal, Slavia Prague, Monaco
- Away: Chelsea, Juventus, Olympiacos, Kairat Almaty
- Kairat Almaty
- Home: Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Olympiacos, Pafos
- Away: Inter, Arsenal, Sporting CP, Copenhagen
When Does the 2025–26 Champions League League Phase Start?
The first round of Champions League league phase matches will be played between Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, with six of the eight matchdays played during the remainder of the current calendar year. The concluding matchday games will all be played on Jan. 28, 2026 to ensure sporting fairness.
The draw for the knockout playoffs will take place on Jan. 30, 2026, with the two-legged ties to then be played in mid-February.
Date
League Phase Matchday
16-18 September
Matchday 1
30 September & 1 October
Matchday 2
21-22 October
Matchday 3
4-5 November
Matchday 4
25-26 November
Matchday 5
9-10 December
Matchday 6
20-21 January
Matchday 7
28 January
Matchday 8