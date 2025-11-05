2025–26 Champions League Table: League Phase Standings Through Gameweek 4
The 2025–26 Champions League league phase is at the midpoint, with the 36 clubs chasing European glory all playing their fourth matches this week.
Less than four months after Paris Saint-Germain lifted their first-ever Champions League title, a fresh campaign of European’s elite competition kicked off across the continent.
Blockbuster matches headline this season’s league phase. Defending champions PSG have already faced off with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, while Liverpool and Real Madrid clashed for the 10th time in the last decade.
Only 24 clubs can make it out of the league phase, though, making every bout in the early stages of the tournament all the more important. The fight to advance to the knockout stage will all come down to the final standings come Gameweek 8.
Here’s where all 36 clubs stand in the Champions League league phase table through Gameweek 4.
2025–26 Champions League Table: League Phase Standings
Rank
Club
Matches Played
Points
1
Bayern Munich
4
12
2
Arsenal
4
12
3
Inter
4
12
4
Manchester City
4
10
5
PSG
4
9
6
Newcastle United
4
9
7
Real Madrid
4
9
8
Liverpool
4
9
9
Galatasary
4
9
10
Tottenham Hotspur
4
8
11
Barcelona
4
7
12
Chelsea
4
7
13
Sporting CP
4
7
14
Dortmund
4
7
15
Qarabağ
4
7
16
Atalanta
4
7
17
Atlético Madrid
4
6
18
PSV
4
5
19
Monaco
4
5
20
Pafos
4
5
21
Bayer Leverkusen
4
5
22
Club Brugge
4
4
23
Frankfurt
4
4
24
Napoli
4
4
25
Marseille
4
3
26
Juventus
4
3
27
Athletic Club
4
3
28
Union SG
4
3
29
Bodø/Glimt
4
2
30
Slavia Prague
4
2
31
Olympiacos
4
2
32
Villarreal
4
1
33
Copenhagen
4
1
34
FC Kairat
4
1
35
Benfica
4
0
36
Ajax
4
0
When Does the 2025–26 Champions League League Phase End?
The 2025–26 Champions League league phase ends on Jan. 28. All 36 teams will play their final match on that Wednesday night, with the results determining the final placings ahead of the knockout stage.
The top eight teams at the end of the league phase will automatically advance to the round of 16. The bottom 12 teams will be eliminated from the competition altogether.
The 16 teams ranked ninth through 24th will compete in the knockout phase playoffs. The winners of each two-legged tie will punch their tickets to the round of 16.
2025–26 Champions League Knockout Stage Schedule
After the conclusion of the league phase, the competition will take a brief hiatus until mid-February. Then the knockout phase playoffs will begin, closely followed by the knockout stage.
Knockout Phase Playoffs
- First Leg: Feb. 17/Feb. 18
- Second Leg: Feb. 24/Feb. 25
Round of 16
- First Leg: Mar. 10/Mar. 11
- Second Leg: Mar. 17/Mar. 18
Quarterfinals
- First Leg: Apr. 7/Apr. 8
- Second Leg: Apr. 14/Apr. 15
Semifinals
- First Leg: Apr. 28/Apr. 29
- Second Leg: May 5/May 6
Final
- May 30