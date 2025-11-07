2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 11
Gameweek 11 provides the final batch of Premier League fixtures before the November international break and their are some corkers in store.
The weekend’s action is bookended by clashes between ‘Big Six’ sides, beginning with Manchester United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday lunchtime and ending with Liverpool’s journey to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.
Such fixtures promise unpredictability, something best avoided in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), but there remain plenty of matches worth targeting.
Here are the best FPL picks for GW11.
Goalkeepers
Right now, David Raya (£5.8m) is the undisputed goalkeeper of choice. Arsenal have kept clean sheets in seven of their ten Premier League matches and their last eight games in all competitions, with Raya still only beaten three times this term. The clash with Sunderland (A) this weekend will prove trickier than anticipated before the season began, but another shutout could be on the way.
There doesn’t appear to be many other avenues for clean sheets this weekend, but Nick Pope (£5.2m) remains a good value pick. The meeting with Brentford (A) is not straightforward, especially with Newcastle United’s patchy away form, but the Magpies have kept regular clean sheets this term.
Nottingham Forest picked up their first Premier League point under Sean Dyche last weekend, with the disciplinarian aiming to make the Tricky Trees tougher to beat. Matz Sels (£4.8m) could be a good one-off pick for GW11 against Leeds United (H), with the newly-promoted side having scored in just one of their five Premier League away games this term.
Defenders
The point-scoring abilities of Gabriel (£6.6m) know no bounds as the Arsenal defender produced another 12-point haul at Burnley last weekend. The Brazilian is the second-highest scoring player in FPL, only behind Erling Haaland, and is providing consistent cleans sheets and goal contributions. Nobody has quite figured out how to deal with the centre back from set pieces.
An Arsenal double-up could involve either Jurriën Timber (£6.1m) or Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), both of whom offer attacking potential as well as near guaranteed clean sheet points. One word of warning: Sunderland have scored in every one of their home games this season.
Daniel Muñoz (£5.7m) and Marc Guéhi (£5.0m) have both been consistent point scorers in FPL this season and they are primed to deliver against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion (H). The Seagulls have won just once on the road in the Premier League.
Chelsea don’t look likely to keep many shutouts this term, but they do face bottom dwellers Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) on Saturday evening. Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) is their highest-scoring defender and was rested for the midweek trip to Qarabağ in the Champions League.
Midfielders
Chelsea boast the most appetising fixture of GW11 and appear ready to pile more misery on Wolves. With Cole Palmer still sidelined through injury, Enzo Fernández (£6.7m) is their best midfield threat and could feature in the No.10 position. He’s Chelsea joint-highest goalscorer and chance creator in the Premier League this season.
Arsenal have not been scoring fours or fives regularly this season, but their ten-match winning streak in all competitions has brought with it a fair few goals. Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) appears their most likely to deliver, but Declan Rice (£6.8m), who scored at Burnley last weekend, offers a cheaper route into the Gunners’ attacking returns.
Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) has been the revelation of the FPL season and faces Aston Villa (A) this Sunday. The Midlands side were in Europa League action on Thursday and might be a touch fatigued at the end of a testing period. Semenyo can take full advantage despite his recent drought.
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá (£5.9m) could profit against Burnley (H) after scooping nine points last weekend, while Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m), who scored a lovely goal at Sunderland last Monday, could deliver against Fulham (H).
Ismaïla Sarr (£6.6m) is a great choice against Brighton, while Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) still offers good value against Tottenham (A).
Forwards
Despite a clash with Liverpool (H) this weekend, Erling Haaland (£14.8m) cannot be ignored. He’s blanked just twice for Man City and Norway this season and has scored three times over the past week in home games against Bournemouth and Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian is the definition of fixture-proof.
João Pedro (£7.4m) managed a goal and three bonus points at Spurs last weekend and will be keen to expose the Premier League’s worst defence on Saturday. He started against Qarabağ, but only played 70 minutes in Azerbaijan.
Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.9m) returned to the scoresheet against Brentford last Saturday and poses a significant threat to Brighton this weekend. He scored in this fixture last season and is only bettered in expected goals by Haaland this term in the Premier League.
Despite being withdrawn at half time against West Ham, Nick Woltemade (£7.5m) remains good value up top. The Newcastle forward visits a Brentford team who have kept just one clean sheet at home.
When Is the FPL Gameweek 11 Deadline?
With no Friday football on the cards, the GW11 deadline arrives at the more regular time of 11 a.m. GMT on Saturday, Nov. 8.
All changes must be made before the deadline to come into effect for GW11.