How Does Ballon d'Or Voting Work? Nominees and Format Explained
The Ballon d’Or, soccer’s most prestigious individual prize, underwent a historic change in 2022 when France Football announced the award would no longer be based on a player’s performances across the calendar year.
Instead, the award is now judged on a player’s impact over the course of a single season—a logical switch that has simplified comparisons and made the process feel more relevant.
Since the change, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi and Rodri have each lifted the trophy. But with none of them in contention this year, and no other former winners nominated either, the Ballon d’Or will be handed to a new name in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Ballon d’Or Féminin – introduced in 2018 and awarded to the best women’s player in the world – follows the same format, though unlike the men’s award, there is the possibility of yet another repeat winner when the trophies are handed out at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on September 22.
Here are the nominees for both awards and how the voting process works.
2025 Ballon d'Or Nominees
As always, 30 players have been shortlisted for the 2025 Ballon d’Or. While the award is open to players from around the globe, every nominee this year currently plies their trade in one of Europe’s top five leagues: the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, or the Bundesliga.
Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain dominate the list of favourites. For Barça, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha dazzled on the flanks during last season’s domestic treble, while Pedri pulled the string from midfield.
Over in Paris, PSG’s attack stole the spotlight. Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—who split his season between Napoli and the French champions—were central to the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, which capped off a historic quadruple. In total, no fewer than nine PSG players make the cut.
Real Madrid are also well represented. Kylian Mbappé, who enjoyed a record-breaking debut season at the Santiago Bernabéu, and Vinícius Júnior, who finished runner-up in last year’s voting behind Rodri, are widely considered among the frontrunners, as is Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
Full List of 2025 Ballon d'Or Nominees
Club(s)
Player
Nationality
Position
Arsenal
Declan Rice
England
Midfielder
Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski
Poland
Forward
Barcelona
Pedri
Spain
Midfielder
Barcelona
Raphinha
Brazil
Forward
Barcelona
Lamine Yamal
Spain
Forward
Bayer Leverkusen (now Liverpool)
Florian Wirtz
Germany
Midfielder
Bayern Munich
Harry Kane
England
Forward
Bayern Munich
Michael Olise
France
Forward
Borussia Dortmund
Serhou Guirassy
Guinea
Forward
Chelsea
Cole Palmer
England
Midfielder
Inter Milan
Denzel Dumfries
Netherlands
Defender
Inter Milan
Lautaro Martinez
Argentina
Forward
Liverpool
Alexis Mac Allister
Argentina
Midfielder
Liverpool
Mohamed Salah
Egypt
Forward
Liverpool
Virgil van Dijk
Netherlands
Defender
Manchester City
Erling Haaland
Norway
Forward
Napoli/Manchester United
Scott McTominay
Scotland
Midfielder
PSG
Ousmane Dembélé
France
Forward
PSG (now Manchester City)
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Italy
Goalkeeper
PSG
Désiré Doué
France
Forward
PSG
Achraf Hakimi
Morocco
Defender
PSG/Napoli
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Georgia
Forward
PSG
Nuno Mendes
Portugal
Defender
PSG
João Neves
Portugal
Midfielder
PSG
Fabián Ruiz
Spain
Midfielder
PSG
Vitinha
Portugal
Midfielder
Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham
England
Midfielder
Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe
France
Forward
Real Madrid
Vinicius Jr.
Brazil
Forward
Sporting CP (now Arsenal)
Viktor Gyökeres
Sweden
Forward
2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin Nominees
As with the men’s award, 30 players have been shortlisted for the 2025 Ballon d’Or Féminin.
The nominees are dominated by stars from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona—three of the women’s game’s modern powerhouses.
Arsenal, fresh off their UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph, lead the way with seven players on the list, including England internationals Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Leah Williamson. Chelsea, who secured a historic domestic treble, follow with four representatives.
Barcelona boast six nominees, continuing their remarkable streak of influence on the award. Their squad has produced the last four winners, with Aitana Bonmatí (2023 and 2024) and Alexia Putellas (2021 and 2022) both included again this year.
Unlike the men’s Ballon d’Or, the women’s shortlist also features players based outside Europe. Palmeiras striker Amanda Gutiérrez represents Brazil, while four players from the United States’ NWSL round out the 30 names.
Full List of 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin Nominees
Club(s)
Player
Nationality
Position
Arsenal
Mariona Caldentey
Spain
Forward
Arsenal
Steph Catley
Australia
Defender
Arsenal
Emily Fox
USA
Defender
Arsenal/Manchester City
Chloe Kelly
England
Forward
Arsenal
Frida Maanum
Norway
Midfielder
Arsenal
Alessia Russo
England
Forward
Arsenal
Leah Williamson
England
Defender
Barcelona
Aitana Bonmatí
Spain
Midfielder
Barcelona
Caroline Graham Hansen
Norway
Forward
Barcelona
Patricia Guijarro
Spain
Midfielder
Barcelona
Ewa Pajor
Poland
Forward
Barcelona
Clàudia Pina
Spain
Forward
Barcelona
Alexia Putellas
Spain
Midfielder
Bayern Munich
Klara Bühl
Germany
Forward
Bayern Munich
Pernille Harder
Poland
Forward
Chelsea
Sandy Baltimore
France
Forward
Chelsea
Lucy Bronze
England
Defender
Chelsea
Hannah Hampton
England
Goalkeeper
Chelsea
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
Sweden
Midfielder
Gotham FC
Esther González
Spain
Forward
Juventus
Sofia Cantore
Italy
Forward
Juventus
Cristiana Girelli
Italy
Forward
Kansas City Current
Temwa Chawinga
Malawi
Forward
Lyon
Melchie Dumornay
Haiti
Midfielder
Lyon
Lindsey Heaps
USA
Forward
Orlando Pride
Barbra Banda
Zambia
Forward
Orlando Pride
Marta
Brazil
Forward
Palmeiras
Amanda Gutierres
Brazil
Forward
Paris FC
Clara Mateo
France
Forward
Real Madrid
Caroline Weir
Scotland
Midfielder
2025 Ballon d'Or Voting Format
The Ballon d'Or victor is both decided by 100 journalists from FIFA's 100 top-ranked member nations. Each journalist makes their top 10 picks from each 30-person shortlist.
Each ranking is assigned a points value:
- 1st: 15 points
- 2nd: 12 points
- 3rd: 10 points
- 4th: 8 points
- 5th: 7 points
- 6th: 5 points
- 7th: 4 points
- 8th: 3 points
- 9th: 2 points
- 10th: 1 point
When the votes are tallied, the player with the most points is named that year’s Ballon d’Or winner.
Voting for the Ballon d’Or Féminin follows the same basic system as the men’s award, with a pre-selected shortlist and a jury of journalists. The key difference is scale: only 50 journalists from the top-ranked nations are invited to vote, compared to 100 for the men’s prize.
Who Won the 2024 Ballon d'Or?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or was claimed by Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, following a standout season for both club and country. He played a key role in City’s Premier League triumph and helped Spain lift Euro 2024.
Rodri edged out Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. in the voting, finishing with 1,170 points to the Brazilian’s 1,129.
However, Rodri’s victory was somewhat overshadowed by controversy. Vinícius and several members of the Madrid squad, reportedly learning before the awards that Rodri would win, chose to boycott the ceremony—a decision that drew widespread criticism and contrasted sharply with the sportsmanship Rodri displayed throughout the season.
The previous year, Lionel Messi had won his eighth Ballon d’Or after leading Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup. Because the tournament took place in Qatar in late December, it was counted as part of the 2022–23 season, making his performances eligible for consideration for that year’s award.
Recent Ballon d'Or Winners
Year
Winner
Club(s)
2024
Rodri
Manchester City
2023
Lionel Messi (8)
PSG/Inter Miami
2022
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
2021
Lionel Messi (7)
Barcelona
2020
-
-
2019
Lionel Messi (6)
Barcelona
2018
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
2017
Cristiano Ronaldo (5)
Real Madrid
2016
Cristiano Ronaldo (4)
Real Madrid
2015
Lionel Messi (5)
Barcelona
2014
Cristiano Ronaldo (3)
Real Madrid
Who Won the 2024 Ballon d'Or Féminin?
The 2024 Ballon d’Or Féminin was claimed by Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, marking her second consecutive win.
Bonmatí earned the award after a season in which she dominated both for club and country. She helped Barcelona secure Liga F, the Women’s Champions League, the Copa de la Reina, and the Supercopa de España Femenina, while also guiding Spain to victory in the 2023–24 UEFA Women’s Nations League.
The previous year, she had a similarly spectacular campaign, winning a European treble with Barcelona (missing out only the Copa de la Reina) and leading Spain to the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Where Bonmatí plays, trophies tend to follow.
Ballon d'Or Féminin Winners
Year
Player
Club
2024
Aitana Bonmati (2)
Barcelona
2023
Aitana Bonmati
Barcelona
2022
Alexia Putellas (2)
Barcelona
2021
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona
2020
-
-
2019
Megan Rapinoe
Reign FC
2018
Ada Hegerberg
Lyon