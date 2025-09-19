SI

How Does Ballon d'Or Voting Work? Nominees and Format Explained

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Barnaby Lane

The Ballon d'Or is the prize every football wants to win.
The Ballon d'Or is the prize every football wants to win. / Getty/Franck Fife

The Ballon d’Or, soccer’s most prestigious individual prize, underwent a historic change in 2022 when France Football announced the award would no longer be based on a player’s performances across the calendar year.

Instead, the award is now judged on a player’s impact over the course of a single season—a logical switch that has simplified comparisons and made the process feel more relevant.

Since the change, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi and Rodri have each lifted the trophy. But with none of them in contention this year, and no other former winners nominated either, the Ballon d’Or will be handed to a new name in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Ballon d’Or Féminin – introduced in 2018 and awarded to the best women’s player in the world – follows the same format, though unlike the men’s award, there is the possibility of yet another repeat winner when the trophies are handed out at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on September 22.

Here are the nominees for both awards and how the voting process works.

  1. 2025 Ballon d'Or Nominees
  2. 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin Nominees
  3. 2025 Ballon d'Or Voting Format
  4. Who Won the 2024 Ballon d'Or?
  5. Who Won the 2024 Ballon d'Or Féminin?

2025 Ballon d'Or Nominees

Désiré Doué
Désiré Doué is among those nominated for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. / MAGO/PsnewZ

As always, 30 players have been shortlisted for the 2025 Ballon d’Or. While the award is open to players from around the globe, every nominee this year currently plies their trade in one of Europe’s top five leagues: the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, or the Bundesliga.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain dominate the list of favourites. For Barça, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha dazzled on the flanks during last season’s domestic treble, while Pedri pulled the string from midfield.

Over in Paris, PSG’s attack stole the spotlight. Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—who split his season between Napoli and the French champions—were central to the club’s first-ever Champions League triumph, which capped off a historic quadruple. In total, no fewer than nine PSG players make the cut.

Real Madrid are also well represented. Kylian Mbappé, who enjoyed a record-breaking debut season at the Santiago Bernabéu, and Vinícius Júnior, who finished runner-up in last year’s voting behind Rodri, are widely considered among the frontrunners, as is Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Full List of 2025 Ballon d'Or Nominees

Club(s)

Player

Nationality

Position

Arsenal

Declan Rice

England

Midfielder

Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski

Poland

Forward

Barcelona

Pedri

Spain

Midfielder

Barcelona

Raphinha

Brazil

Forward

Barcelona

Lamine Yamal

Spain

Forward

Bayer Leverkusen (now Liverpool)

Florian Wirtz

Germany

Midfielder

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane

England

Forward

Bayern Munich

Michael Olise

France

Forward

Borussia Dortmund

Serhou Guirassy

Guinea

Forward

Chelsea

Cole Palmer

England

Midfielder

Inter Milan

Denzel Dumfries

Netherlands

Defender

Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez

Argentina

Forward

Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister

Argentina

Midfielder

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah

Egypt

Forward

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands

Defender

Manchester City

Erling Haaland

Norway

Forward

Napoli/Manchester United

Scott McTominay

Scotland

Midfielder

PSG

Ousmane Dembélé

France

Forward

PSG (now Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy

Goalkeeper

PSG

Désiré Doué

France

Forward

PSG

Achraf Hakimi

Morocco

Defender

PSG/Napoli

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Georgia

Forward

PSG

Nuno Mendes

Portugal

Defender

PSG

João Neves

Portugal

Midfielder

PSG

Fabián Ruiz

Spain

Midfielder

PSG

Vitinha

Portugal

Midfielder

Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham

England

Midfielder

Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

France

Forward

Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr.

Brazil

Forward

Sporting CP (now Arsenal)

Viktor Gyökeres

Sweden

Forward

2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin Nominees

Chloe Kelly (left) and Alessia Russo.
Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo are both nominated this year. / IMAGO/Schüler

As with the men’s award, 30 players have been shortlisted for the 2025 Ballon d’Or Féminin.

The nominees are dominated by stars from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona—three of the women’s game’s modern powerhouses.

Arsenal, fresh off their UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph, lead the way with seven players on the list, including England internationals Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Leah Williamson. Chelsea, who secured a historic domestic treble, follow with four representatives.

Barcelona boast six nominees, continuing their remarkable streak of influence on the award. Their squad has produced the last four winners, with Aitana Bonmatí (2023 and 2024) and Alexia Putellas (2021 and 2022) both included again this year.

Unlike the men’s Ballon d’Or, the women’s shortlist also features players based outside Europe. Palmeiras striker Amanda Gutiérrez represents Brazil, while four players from the United States’ NWSL round out the 30 names.

Full List of 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin Nominees

Club(s)

Player

Nationality

Position

Arsenal

Mariona Caldentey

Spain

Forward

Arsenal

Steph Catley

Australia

Defender

Arsenal

Emily Fox

USA

Defender

Arsenal/Manchester City

Chloe Kelly

England

Forward

Arsenal

Frida Maanum

Norway

Midfielder

Arsenal

Alessia Russo

England

Forward

Arsenal

Leah Williamson

England

Defender

Barcelona

Aitana Bonmatí

Spain

Midfielder

Barcelona

Caroline Graham Hansen

Norway

Forward

Barcelona

Patricia Guijarro

Spain

Midfielder

Barcelona

Ewa Pajor

Poland

Forward

Barcelona

Clàudia Pina

Spain

Forward

Barcelona

Alexia Putellas

Spain

Midfielder

Bayern Munich

Klara Bühl

Germany

Forward

Bayern Munich

Pernille Harder

Poland

Forward

Chelsea

Sandy Baltimore

France

Forward

Chelsea

Lucy Bronze

England

Defender

Chelsea

Hannah Hampton

England

Goalkeeper

Chelsea

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Sweden

Midfielder

Gotham FC

Esther González

Spain

Forward

Juventus

Sofia Cantore

Italy

Forward

Juventus

Cristiana Girelli

Italy

Forward

Kansas City Current

Temwa Chawinga

Malawi

Forward

Lyon

Melchie Dumornay

Haiti

Midfielder

Lyon

Lindsey Heaps

USA

Forward

Orlando Pride

Barbra Banda

Zambia

Forward

Orlando Pride

Marta

Brazil

Forward

Palmeiras

Amanda Gutierres

Brazil

Forward

Paris FC

Clara Mateo

France

Forward

Real Madrid

Caroline Weir

Scotland

Midfielder

2025 Ballon d'Or Voting Format

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is always worth watching.
The Ballon d'Or ceremony is always worth watching. / Getty/Franck Fife

The Ballon d'Or victor is both decided by 100 journalists from FIFA's 100 top-ranked member nations. Each journalist makes their top 10 picks from each 30-person shortlist.

Each ranking is assigned a points value:

  • 1st: 15 points
  • 2nd: 12 points
  • 3rd: 10 points
  • 4th: 8 points
  • 5th: 7 points
  • 6th: 5 points
  • 7th: 4 points
  • 8th: 3 points
  • 9th: 2 points
  • 10th: 1 point

When the votes are tallied, the player with the most points is named that year’s Ballon d’Or winner.

Voting for the Ballon d’Or Féminin follows the same basic system as the men’s award, with a pre-selected shortlist and a jury of journalists. The key difference is scale: only 50 journalists from the top-ranked nations are invited to vote, compared to 100 for the men’s prize.

Who Won the 2024 Ballon d'Or?

Rodri
Rodri won the Ballon d'Or in 2024. / IMAGO/News Images

The 2024 Ballon d’Or was claimed by Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, following a standout season for both club and country. He played a key role in City’s Premier League triumph and helped Spain lift Euro 2024.

Rodri edged out Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. in the voting, finishing with 1,170 points to the Brazilian’s 1,129.

However, Rodri’s victory was somewhat overshadowed by controversy. Vinícius and several members of the Madrid squad, reportedly learning before the awards that Rodri would win, chose to boycott the ceremony—a decision that drew widespread criticism and contrasted sharply with the sportsmanship Rodri displayed throughout the season.

The previous year, Lionel Messi had won his eighth Ballon d’Or after leading Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup. Because the tournament took place in Qatar in late December, it was counted as part of the 2022–23 season, making his performances eligible for consideration for that year’s award.

Recent Ballon d'Or Winners

Year

Winner

Club(s)

2024

Rodri

Manchester City

2023

Lionel Messi (8)

PSG/Inter Miami

2022

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid

2021

Lionel Messi (7)

Barcelona

2020

-

-

2019

Lionel Messi (6)

Barcelona

2018

Luka Modric

Real Madrid

2017

Cristiano Ronaldo (5)

Real Madrid

2016

Cristiano Ronaldo (4)

Real Madrid

2015

Lionel Messi (5)

Barcelona

2014

Cristiano Ronaldo (3)

Real Madrid

Who Won the 2024 Ballon d'Or Féminin?

Aitana Bonmati
Aitana Bonmatí wont the women's Ballon d'Or in 2024 after winning every competition she participated in. / IMAGO/Xinhua

The 2024 Ballon d’Or Féminin was claimed by Barcelona and Spain midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, marking her second consecutive win.

Bonmatí earned the award after a season in which she dominated both for club and country. She helped Barcelona secure Liga F, the Women’s Champions League, the Copa de la Reina, and the Supercopa de España Femenina, while also guiding Spain to victory in the 2023–24 UEFA Women’s Nations League.

The previous year, she had a similarly spectacular campaign, winning a European treble with Barcelona (missing out only the Copa de la Reina) and leading Spain to the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Where Bonmatí plays, trophies tend to follow.

Ballon d'Or Féminin Winners

Year

Player

Club

2024

Aitana Bonmati (2)

Barcelona

2023

Aitana Bonmati

Barcelona

2022

Alexia Putellas (2)

Barcelona

2021

Alexia Putellas

Barcelona

2020

-

-

2019

Megan Rapinoe

Reign FC

2018

Ada Hegerberg

Lyon

manual

Published
Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

