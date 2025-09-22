SI

2025 Ballon d’Or: Who Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Other Stars Are Backing to Win

Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal have emerged as the two heavy favorites.

Tom Gott

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé have both had their say.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé have both had their say. / James Gill - Danehouse/Philipp Schmidli/Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The biggest individual prize in the game will be handed out on Monday when the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or is announced.

As the ceremony approaches, two players appear to have established themselves as firm favorites. Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembélé is coming off the back of the best year of his career, but he finds the phenomenon that is Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal directly in his path.

The race is an open one, and some of the world’s biggest names have weighed in with their picks for the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Next. Ballon d’Or favourites 2025. The Favorites to Win the Ballon d’Or 2025—Ranked. dark

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo
Few know what it takes to win better than Cristiano Ronaldo. / Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

“The individual awards have lost some consensus; I can’t say anything about who should win,” the Al Nassr forward told reporters in June.

“In my opinion, those who stand out and win the Champions League should win. But there is no consensus. I don’t believe much in individual awards because I know what goes on behind the scenes. Lamine could win, like Dembélé or Vitinha, other emerging players... But individual awards are irrelevant.”

Kylian Mbappé

Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé (right) is backing his close friend. / Alex Grimm/Getty Images

“People are talking about Lamine Yamal and Dembélé, but my choice is clear: I vote for Dembélé,” Mbappé said back in July.

Earlier this month, the Real Madrid forward reiterated his support for his fellow Frenchman: “I hope Dembélé wins it. I supported him from the start. I also hope that Achraf [Hakimi] will be well ranked, it would be good for the defenders, he had a historic season.”

Rodri

Rodri
Rodri won in 2024. / Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Last year’s winner, Manchester City midfielder Rodri is ready to put his Spanish allegiances to one side as he backs a Champions League winner to take home the prize.

“The Ballon d’Or is difficult,” Rodri confessed. “PSG has been the team of the season, and it would be hard not to give it to someone from that team. I’m happy for [the club’s manager] Luis Enrique.

“I’d like to see it go to Lamine or Pedri, but on sporting merit, it’s Dembélé or Vitinha.”

Casemiro

Casemiro
Casemiro is sticking in the Premier League. / Matt McNulty/Getty Images

While Yamal and Dembélé are the runaway favorites, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has other ideas.

“It’s very difficult, but in my opinion, for me, [Mohamed] Salah,” he told GQ. “He is the best player with his impact on the game. He scores so much and assists so much.

“I think Liverpool don’t win this trophy, for example, the Champions League or another trophy, because he dropped off a little in the second part of the season. But, for me, the most balanced player of the season is Salah.”

Harry Kane

Harry Kane
Harry Kane is one of many backing Dembélé. / Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, the joint-recipient of last year’s Gerd Müller Trophy, is another backing PSG to produce a winner.

“Maybe one of the PSG players,” he said in August. “Maybe Dembélé. Hakimi had a great year.”

Gavi

Gavi, Lamine Yamal
Gavi has high hopes for his teammate. / Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

“I hope Yamal wins,” Barcelona midfielder Gavi told AS somewhat unsurprisingly.

“If he doesn’t this year, he’s 18 and very young. Being among the favorites is something unique. I’m happy with what he’s doing with us.”

José Mourinho

José Mourinho
José Mourinho is backing a different winner from PSG. / Miguel Lemos/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

While he was still manager of Fenerbahçe, José Mourinho was another to decline to name a favorite, but the current Benfica boss believes one of PSG’s Portuguese superstars should take home the prize.

“Football, no matter how much we want to make players or coaches special people, for me it always remains a team game,” he told Canal 11. “And for me, any individual award should always have a direct link to titles.

“I love Nuno Mendes and Vitinha, I can’t decide between them. The only thing I can say is that there are only a few good midfielders, and now also left backs, like them. I would like one of them to win it, of course, but then Jorge Mendes will be upset with me because he thinks only Yamal, his player, should win.”

Lautaro Martínez

Lautaro Martínez
Lautaro Martínez was disappointed by last year's rankings. / Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Inter striker Lautaro Martínez, named 2024’s rightful winner by Lionel Messi, left Yamal out of his list of potential winners.

“Many have had great seasons, with numerous titles to their name,” he told France Football. “Paris has quite a few nominees and one of them could win it, Hakimi, Dembélé...

“Otherwise, I really like Mohamed Salah. But it depends on how everything is evaluated, because he had an excellent season in the Premier League, which he won, and he’s really an interesting player.”

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba is backing his international teammate. / FREDERIC DIDES/AFP via Getty Images

“Probably, in my opinion, Ousmane will always be a bit ahead of Lamine Yamal,” the Frenchman told streamer IShowSpeed. “He killed it this year, won the Champions League, and he was so important, scoring goals in big games.

“This is his year. If he doesn’t win it now, he will never win it.”

Jules Koundé

Jules Koundé
Jules Koundé is in a unique position. / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona’s French defender Jules Koundé is in the unique position of playing alongside both leading favorites. He’d be happy to see either Dembélé or Yamal lift the trophy.

“Both [players] deserve it,” Koundé said earlier this month. “They’ve had extraordinary seasons, winning titles. Being teammates, it’s difficult; I’m not going to vote, but there are arguments in favor of both.”

Luis Enrique

Ousmane Dembélé, Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique is in no doubt. / Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

PSG’s Champions League triumph is a key part of the argument for Dembélé, and the French side’s manager believes he should be impossible to overlook.

“Everyone is talking about the Ballon d’Or, but I would give it to Ousmane Dembélé just because if we think about how he defended today, he showed just what he was made of,” Enrique said in the immediate aftermath of the Champions League final.

“He was a leader, he was humble, he got back down [the pitch] and he defended, and I think that without a shadow of a doubt he deserves this, not only for the goals that he scored but also for the pressing that was seen. We’ve seen such a season from him, but he was exceptional in this final.”

Raphinha

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha
Raphinha is staying loyal. / Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Barcelona winger Raphinha gleefully offered up five potential winners, but there was no mention of Dembélé on his list.

Lamine, Salah, Mbappé too,” he began. “Pedri, for me, one of the best in the world. Vinicius [Junior], for me, is always a candidate, even if his numbers are slightly below last year.”

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale
Former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale weighs in. / Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“It does make him the front runner by some way in my opinion,” was Gareth Bale’s response when asked whether PSG’s Champions League victory should seal the deal for Dembélé.

“I think everyone obviously talks about individuals, but I think if you are winning those trophies as well, you're winning the Champions league, obviously they've won their domestic treble...

“It’s hard to see anyone else from the season he’s had and he’s transformed them into trophies as well as the season he’s had.”

READ THE LATEST ON THE BALLON D'OR 2025—NEWS, NOMINEES AND RANKINGS

manual

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer