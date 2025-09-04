Jules Kounde Breaks Silence on Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembélé Ballon d’Or Battle
Jules Koundé refused to choose between his Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal and his fellow countryman Ousmane Dembélé for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.
The most prestigious individual honor in football will be awarded at the Théâtre du Châtelet on Monday, Sept. 22. The 2025 Ballon d’Or will crown a first-time winner for the second consecutive year, breaking an 18-year trend set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Yamal and Dembélé headline the 30 men’s nominees after their incredible 2024–25 campaigns. The teenage sensation dazzled for Barcelona, helping Hansi Flick’s men claim a domestic treble while Dembélé led Pairs Saint-Germain to a historic quadruple that featured the club’s first-ever Champions League title.
The winner will be chosen by 100 journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked nations. Even though Koundé does not get a say in whose name will be read aloud in Paris, he would not even verbally cast his vote.
“Both [players] deserve it,” Koundé said to media during the international break. “They’ve had extraordinary seasons, winning titles. Being teammates, it’s difficult; I’m not going to vote, but there are arguments in favor of both.”
Yamal ended the 2024–25 season with 18 goals and 21 assists in 55 appearances for Barcelona. The Spain international delivered performances across all competitions that earned him comparisons to Messi from some of the sport’s greats.
Dembélé, meanwhile, bagged 33 goals and 13 assists in 49 appearances for PSG. The Frenchman had 14 goal contributions to his name in the Champions League alone, leading Luis Enrique’s squad to European glory just one season after they bid farewell to Kylian Mbappé.
“I’m very happy to play with Lamine Yamal and see how he guides us, as well as seeing the development and great form of Ousmane Dembélé, with whom I shared a season at Barcelona,” Koundé added.
Whichever player goes on to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or will join the likes of Messi, Ronaldo and most recent winner Rodri on the list of football’s best.