2025 FIFA Football Awards: Best Men’s, Women’s 11s

Paris Saint-Germain dominated the men’s selections while the women’s was comprised entirely of Spanish and English players.

Jamie Spencer

Some surprise names crept in.
/ Mohamed Farag/FIFA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League winners dominated the Best FIFA Men’s 11, unveiled at the 2025 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Tuesday evening.

Six of the players who helped steer PSG to what had previously been European glory for the first time in their history featured in the team of the year, as voted for by a panel of experts.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma may have since moved on to Manchester City, but the individual Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper winner was instrumental in PSG’s triumphs last season.

The Italian was joined in the defensive ranks by Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes, by midfield maestro Vitinha and by 2025 Best FIFA Men’s Player Ousmane Dembélé.

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk, recognized for his role in the Reds winning the Premier League title, also made the cut as did English midfielders Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham.

Two Barcelona representatives were included as well, following their domestic treble. There are no prizes for guessing Lamine Yamal, with Pedri also voted in. For Yamal, this was already a second time in the FIFA 11, even at the age of just 18.

Best FIFA Men’s 11

Player

Club/Country

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG/Man City/Italy

RB: Achraf Hakimi

PSG/Morocco

CB: Willian Pacho

PSG/Ecuador

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool/Netherlands

LB: Nuno Mendes

PSG/Portugal

RM: Cole Palmer

Chelsea/England

CM: Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid/England

CM: Vitinha

PSG/Portugal

LM: Pedri

Barcelona/Spain

ST: Lamine Yamal

Barcelona/Spain

ST: Ousmane Dembélé

PSG/France

The Best FIFA Women’s 11 was dominated by Spain and Barcelona, although there were four nods to England’s Lionesses after retaining their European Championship title.

Voted Best FIFA Women’s Player for the third successive year, Aitana Bonmatí was perhaps the most obvious choice, accompanied by club and international colleagues Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Clàudia Pina, Irene Paredes and Ona Batlle.

Best FIFA Women's 11, 2025
The team of the year in women’s football was also revealed. / Mohamed Farag/FIFA/Getty Images

Arsenal star Mariona Caldentey bridged the gap between Spain and England, having left Barcelona for the Gunners in 2024. Many have felt she has been unfairly overlooked for this year’s biggest individual prizes after steering Arsenal to Champions League glory, but she got a nod here.

Hannah Hampton, the newly crowned Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, and Alessia Russo competed the lineup—the latter two enjoyed double success for club and country.

Best FIFA Women’s 11

Player

Club/Country

GK: Hannah Hampton

Chelsea/England

RB: Lucy Bronze

Chelsea/England

CB: Leah Williamson

Arsenal/England

CB: Irene Paredes

Barcelona/Spain

LB: Ona Batlle

Barcelona/Spain

CM: Aitana Bonmatí

Barcelona/Spain

CM: Patri Guijarro

Barcelona/Spain

CM: Clàudia Pina

Barcelona/Spain

RF: Mariona Caldentey

Arsenal/Spain

ST: Alessia Russo

Arsenal/England

LF: Alexia Putellas

Barcelona/Spain

Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.

