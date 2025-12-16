2025 FIFA Football Awards: Best Men’s, Women’s 11s
Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League winners dominated the Best FIFA Men’s 11, unveiled at the 2025 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on Tuesday evening.
Six of the players who helped steer PSG to what had previously been European glory for the first time in their history featured in the team of the year, as voted for by a panel of experts.
Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma may have since moved on to Manchester City, but the individual Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper winner was instrumental in PSG’s triumphs last season.
The Italian was joined in the defensive ranks by Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes, by midfield maestro Vitinha and by 2025 Best FIFA Men’s Player Ousmane Dembélé.
Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk, recognized for his role in the Reds winning the Premier League title, also made the cut as did English midfielders Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham.
Two Barcelona representatives were included as well, following their domestic treble. There are no prizes for guessing Lamine Yamal, with Pedri also voted in. For Yamal, this was already a second time in the FIFA 11, even at the age of just 18.
Best FIFA Men’s 11
Player
Club/Country
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
PSG/Man City/Italy
RB: Achraf Hakimi
PSG/Morocco
CB: Willian Pacho
PSG/Ecuador
CB: Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool/Netherlands
LB: Nuno Mendes
PSG/Portugal
RM: Cole Palmer
Chelsea/England
CM: Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid/England
CM: Vitinha
PSG/Portugal
LM: Pedri
Barcelona/Spain
ST: Lamine Yamal
Barcelona/Spain
ST: Ousmane Dembélé
PSG/France
The Best FIFA Women’s 11 was dominated by Spain and Barcelona, although there were four nods to England’s Lionesses after retaining their European Championship title.
Voted Best FIFA Women’s Player for the third successive year, Aitana Bonmatí was perhaps the most obvious choice, accompanied by club and international colleagues Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Clàudia Pina, Irene Paredes and Ona Batlle.
Arsenal star Mariona Caldentey bridged the gap between Spain and England, having left Barcelona for the Gunners in 2024. Many have felt she has been unfairly overlooked for this year’s biggest individual prizes after steering Arsenal to Champions League glory, but she got a nod here.
Hannah Hampton, the newly crowned Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, and Alessia Russo competed the lineup—the latter two enjoyed double success for club and country.
Best FIFA Women’s 11
Player
Club/Country
GK: Hannah Hampton
Chelsea/England
RB: Lucy Bronze
Chelsea/England
CB: Leah Williamson
Arsenal/England
CB: Irene Paredes
Barcelona/Spain
LB: Ona Batlle
Barcelona/Spain
CM: Aitana Bonmatí
Barcelona/Spain
CM: Patri Guijarro
Barcelona/Spain
CM: Clàudia Pina
Barcelona/Spain
RF: Mariona Caldentey
Arsenal/Spain
ST: Alessia Russo
Arsenal/England
LF: Alexia Putellas
Barcelona/Spain